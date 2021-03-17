LAKE PLACID – It may be Wednesday morning until residents know whether former mayor Jamie Rogers or former trustee Art Devlin becomes mayor of the Village of Lake Placid following Tuesday’s village elections.
But the results of the Dannemora Board of Trustees race showed incumbent Eric Jarvis and newcomer Shaun Akin top challenger Rafael Rivera for two seats on that board.
LAKE PLACID DELAYS
The Village of Lake Placid had 200 absentee ballots to count along with regular votes, something that could take hours after polls closed at 9 p.m.
Also on the ballot for two open trustees seats are independents Scott Monroe, Colin Hayes, Mark Galvin and Jackie Kelly.
The Press-Republican will report on Lake Placid results in Thursday’s paper.
In the Franklin County Village of Saranac Lake, Kelly Brunette, D, got 96 votes in an uncontested race for one trustee seat, a one year unexpired term.
Brunette is the Saranac Lake regional destination manager for the Franklin County Industrial Development Agency.
DANNEMORA RESULTS
The results of Dannemora's Board of Trustees election, meanwhile, showed Incumbent Eric Jarvis of The Future of Dannemora Party with 62 votes, Shaun Akin of M’Akin Dannemora Better Party with 50 votes and Rafael Rivera of the Dannemora Strong Party with 43 votes.
Jarvis and Akin will hold the seats for four-year terms.
Phil Maynard, running unopposed for village justice, received 73 votes.
Elections in Chateaugay and Burke all had only uncontested races.
