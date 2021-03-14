DANNEMORA — Two seats on Dannemora’s Board of Trustees are up for grabs March 16 in Clinton County’s only contested village race.
Incumbent Eric Jarvis of The Future of Dannemora Party, Shaun Akin of M’Akin Dannemora Better Party and Rafael Rivera of the Dannemora Strong Party are contending for two vacant seats on the Board of Trustees. The two with the most votes will be elected to four-year terms. Residents can vote at the Village Office, 40 Emmons St., noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
JARVIS
Jarvis, 55, who grew up in Dannemora and is a retired corrections officer, has held his board seat since 2005.
He first ran for the position to get more active in his community, but since then, the seat has brought on a lot of aggravation, he said.
“When things are going good, you don’t hear from anybody in the community, but when things go askew or somebody’s got a complaint, they’re on the phone,” Jarvis said. “I’ve been doing this since 2005 and the only time anyone comes to a board meeting is when they have a gripe about something.”
A sense of community is a challenge for the Village of Dannemora, Jarvis said, especially in the last year.
“This year has been particularly challenging due to the COVID, and we had to do a few meetings by Zoom. I’m not a big tech guy, so I think you lose a lot doing stuff like that over a phone or computer,” he said. “The monies we have coming in obviously got cut, so this is going to be a very challenging year. We’re in the middle of doing our budget for the following 2021-2022 year now. It’s challenging more so than in the previous.”
But the most pressing issue for Jarvis is the closing of the Clinton Annex and keeping people and businesses in the community.
A few new businesses recently opened in the village, which is promising, Jarvis said, but with the annex closing, there will be 500 fewer people coming in each day.
“The businesses, I believe, will suffer,” he said.
Jarvis has spent his whole life in Dannemora. He graduated from Dannemora High School and his grandfather held a board seat for two terms in the ‘50s.
But in the time he’s been in the village, a majority of people he knew have moved away, he said. With a community with so many new faces that mostly commute to work, the village hasn’t had much cohesion, Jarvis said.
“People are in their own lives, doing their own gig,” he said. “You don’t really see too much of them.”
He’s hoping this summer will change that, when Dannemora plans to celebrate its 120th anniversary since the village became incorporated.
“We do have a parade planned. Hopefully, if we’re able to do it with the so-called virus and all that,” Jarvis said. “Field day, arts and crafts and things like that will hopefully bring some people out to participate in their community.”
In a potential next term, Jarvis is looking for ways to improve the village.
“I’m trying to look out for the people that elected me in office and trying to put it back in their community and make it a better place to live,” Jarvis said.
AKIN
Akin, 32, works at UVM Medical Center as a patient and family experience partner. He works with hospital teams to improve the patient-family experience, and the position has helped teach him leadership skills, he said.
He feels that experience will help him if elected to the board.
“I think that one of the biggest things I can provide is the opportunity to be clear in communication and also looking at how to improve our sense of community in the village of Dannemora,” Akin said.
Communication is one of the bigger issues for the village along with a sense of community, Akin said. He hopes better communication will lead to better involvement.
“I know we have new social media things going on, but I do think we have a lack of communication, and I would love to be a solution to that with making sure community members know what’s going on, when we have budget discussions and stuff like that,” he said.
Akin received his master’s in human resource management at SUNY Stony Brook and his bachelor’s in education from SUNY Plattsburgh. At 32, Akin is the youngest candidate for a board seat and believes that is a needed perspective.
“I think we have a lot of opportunity in growing families in our area. I think we can do things in a little bit more of a creative way where we can have village activities, village days, we can do other things that support families. I think a sense of community is the biggest thing I would love help bring more attention to,” he said.
“What I plan to do is to really bring a member of this village to that perspective. I would say I’m on the younger side of this. Hopefully, the other people in my age group as well will be bringing that mindset to the table when we’re making decisions.”
Akin is from the North Country and has lived in Dannemora the last 10 years. His family does, too. He recently rooted himself more to the village after he bought the old Key Bank that closed and is currently renovating and remodeling it for his new business, M’Akin Things Handmade.
“It’s kind of like our side business, but what I really think the big piece of this is that we have a lot of buildings that are depleting,” Akin said. “When we kept driving by this old bank, we always kept saying ‘We wish someone would do something.’ I think that’s a key point. We’re trying to improve the place where we live.”
RIVERA
Rivera, 55, is a correctional sergeant who was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in New York City before living close to 25 years in Dannemora.
He has 30 years of military experience with the army, army reserves and national guard, he said.
His boys grew up in Dannemora and went to Saranac High School and has been a Boys Scout leader on and off for the last 15 years, he said. His wife also worked at the Key Bank in the village before it closed.
Rivera feel his leadership skills he learned in the military will help him if elected to a board seat.
“Mostly the position is about dealing with people,” Rivera said about the board seat. “The military and other social organizations taught you how to deal with people the best way you can.”
If elected, Rivera plans on actively listening to the community.
“Really, it doesn’t matter what my personal pressing issues are,” he said. “It’s what the people want because I need to represent them, not myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.