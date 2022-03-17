PLATTSBURGH - Janet Duprey was named the Irishman of the Year by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
The former Clinton County legislator and treasurer and State Assemblywoman from Peru was given the honor at the chamber's annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast held this year at West Side Ballroom.
Duprey retired from the Assembly after 2016, having served 10 years.
Since then she has been instrumental in the success of North Country Honor Flight, helping local veterans take a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials in their honor.
"If your lucky enough to be Irish then you are lucky enough," Duprey said.
More will be added to this story later.
