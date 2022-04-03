SARANAC — Olympian Hunter Church’s impact on the local area was on full display Saturday afternoon at Saranac High School.
In honor of participating in his first Olympics for USA’s Bobsled team, many members of the community came together to celebrate the Cadyville native's achievements and positive impact on the North Country for the first time since he returned from Beijing.
CELEBRATION FOR CHURCH
The celebration had music, a t-shirt cannon and a slideshow of Church’s time in China for attendees to watch.
Church was also presented with two awards, one from Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) and one from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones’ (D-Chateaugay Lake), to commend him for his efforts representing the North Country in the Olympics.
“What we’re looking to do is just have a moment where we honor the accomplishment of a kid from Cadyville who actually went to the Olympics,” event organizer Jackie Carter said before the celebration kicked off.
“Every single human being has a dream, and we got to watch him live his. That moment when the thing you worked your entire life for happens — we just wanted to recognize that.”
NOT JUST THE RESULT
The celebration meant a lot to Church, who didn’t know what to expect when he showed up, he said.
“Today was unbelievable. It's just another example to me that, sometimes, the result isn't always what matters,” Church said.
“It's the impact that you leave on the community. And to be able to have an event like this, to see what type of an impact I left, that means quite a bit.”
DREAM ACHIEVED
Church’s lifelong dream came true in February when he took the Olympic stage for the first time.
His four-man bobsled team finished 10th and 13th to close out the games, and he said the experience made him understand what it truly meant to have the Olympic spirit.
“It was my first Olympics, so I kind of went in there with a fresh slate and an open mindset on everything. So there really wasn't a super high expectation of what it would be like, and quite honestly, it was amazing,” Church said.
“The venue itself was incredible. It was one of the most state-of-the-art bobsled facilities that I've ever experienced. I think once I got there I realized, ‘Wow, this is the Olympics. This is the highest level of competition that I've experienced.’ Sometimes it's easier as an athlete to kind of push that off and not really think about that, but it caught me off guard a little bit at first.”
ROLE MODEL
Church said he knows a lot of children look up to him.
He’s hopeful that his Olympic experience will inspire the younger generations to believe in themselves enough to pursue professional sports: whatever sport that may be.
“I never expected to have this kind of reach with the kids, but that's my goal as well — to inspire kids, not just from this area, but from all over. You can be anything you want, be able to pursue any goal you want, be able to achieve it hopefully through hard work and determination,” he said.
“I remember asking when I was a kid, ‘Were there any other professional athletes from Saranac?' and everyone was like, ‘No, you never really make it past Division 3 or maybe D1 college sport. Nobody’s a professional athlete from Saranac.’”
“There's so much talent here from this school, and this area in general. There's no reason why we can't have more people go to the Olympic games or compete in the NFL or whatever their dream is. Hopefully, I'll be able to have some sort of impact with that.”
TIME TO RECOVER
As Church looks ahead to his future, he’s still unsure if he’ll make another Olympic run.
He said he has to let his body recover from the intense training he’s put it through the past few years.
“I have pushed my body for the past eight years, past the point of reasonable capabilities multiple times, and it has been pretty tough. So I have a couple injuries I'll be rehabbing, and if I continue to decide to pursue 2026, I really have to get my body in check and make sure I'm ready for that long four-year journey again,” Church said.
“After the Olympics, I took quite a bit of time to mentally decompress, allow my body to kind of naturally begin to heal itself, and in the coming weeks here I'll start to kind of make that jump with whatever that approach is moving forward.”
