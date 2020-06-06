'It's such a different time right now'

PLATTSBURGH — In recent interviews, law enforcement leaders reflected on how their roles and the public’s reactions during the manhunt for Richard Matt and David Sweat and the COVID-19 pandemic compare.
HARD TO CONVINCE
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill noted that, when there are two murderers on the loose, people take that as a direct threat.
“I think it’s hard to convince people now that COVID is a threat if it hasn’t threatened them specifically or directly,” and the low numbers of people who have tested positive in the North Country contribute to that, he said.
For law enforcement, the COVID-19 response presents a bit of a challenge since they lack direction and state directives change frequently, Mulverhill continued.
But he thinks that the relationship built between the community and police during the escape has helped when it comes to enforcement of social distancing and other measures.
“I think the fact that the police officers are able to go out there and talk to people, and convince them of what’s necessary and what’s a good idea and what’s best practice, I think that has gone really well and some of that I’m sure can be attributed back to the relationship that we built during the escape.”
WEIGH THE ODDS
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro commented that Matt and Sweat “were two incredibly dangerous individuals capable of just about anything.”
“We were truly blessed in the North Country that they didn’t harm or kill any of our residents,” he added.
But the problem with COVID-19, he said, is that we do not understand it or know exactly what we are looking for, where it’s going or how it gets there.
People seem more willing to weigh the odds since they cannot see and do not understand COVID-19, Favro added, commenting on the violence and uprising across the country over having to wear masks.
This is not about Constitutional rights, the sheriff continued.
“This virus, it’s out there, it’s harming people, let’s just use universal precautions and help protect each other. It’s not that hard.”
DIFFERENT TIME
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman believes State Police rose to the occasion for the manhunt, were adequately prepared and had the right people in the right place at the right time.
“I think we had an exceptional team of people to work with, I worked for some exceptional folks.
“It was such a surreal experience, something that I don’t think I’ll ever see, I hope I never see in my career ever again.”
Now is such a different time, she continued, as troopers have to be much more cautious by wearing masks and gloves and conducting some things telephonically instead of in-person.
Fleishman noted an underlying sense of fear over how the pandemic is affecting troopers, including what will happen if someone contracts the coronavirus, as well as how they relate to the public.
“It’s such a different time right now. It’s really hard to describe.”
ALL-ENCOMPASSING EFFORT
Retired State Police Troop B Commander Maj. Charles Guess sees law enforcement’s response for both the pandemic and the escape as an all-encompassing effort.
He recalled how tense and stressful the 23-day manhunt was, and said he could only imagine that the same enormity weighs on troopers now.
“It’s got to be, not in back of their mind, but the forefront of their mind, every public interaction, every action that they take, every call for service that they get.”
Troopers do not pick and choose or minimize their interactions, and could not do their jobs if they did, Guess said.
“So it’s got to be very difficult for them. They’ve got to prioritize what they do to maintain the safety of the public and the safety of themselves.
“Remember every day that, just like other first responders, medical professionals, they have the enhanced risk of taking whatever they experienced in the workplace home to their families.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
