'It's a war zone': Father, daughter working in COVID epicenter

PORT JEFFERSON – “It’s a war zone, truly.”
Plattsburgh nurses Randy Kelley and his daughter Alexis are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at St. Charles Hospital in Suffolk County, Long Island.
“Initially, Alexis was supposed to be the traveler,” Randy said.
“But when Plattsburgh State went online, the father in me said, ‘My daughter is going to the epicenter of COVID-19,’ and I was very fearful.”
That is when Randy, also a full-time assistant professor of nursing at SUNY Plattsburgh, decided he would volunteer on the front lines, too.
ANSWERING THE CALL
Alexis, a registered nurse with the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, first thought about heading to Washington State to help with the pandemic, but decided her efforts were best used here in her home state.
“There was a large need for nurses down here (Long Island), and back home, we weren’t seeing the large volume of patients,” Alexis said.
“They really needed the help.”
Both Randy and Alexis were ready to help locally but were not seeing the large patient numbers and knew their skills would be needed more at the epicenter.
The duo talked it over with their family and friends for a few days before things started to become dire downstate.
Randy remembers realizing just how bad the situation was as he watched New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo plead for extra nurses to work as cases exploded in the New York City area.
Shortly after, he then received a frantic call from a fellow nurse, and best man in his wedding, asking him if he could come down and help.
“He said, ‘We’re getting swamped, we need nurses, can you come down and how soon can you come down?’,” Randy said.
“He was desperate.”
‘CAN’T WRAP YOUR HEAD AROUND IT’
Suffolk County became the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis soon after Randy and Alexis arrived, and nothing in their nursing careers could have prepared them for what they were about to witness
“I’ve never seen conditions like this,” Randy said, who has more than 30 years of nursing experience.
“These are the sickest patients I have ever cared for. I don’t know if you can wrap your head around it. It’s hard to put it together, to put it into words, when five hours away you have hardly any cases.”
“Down here, everybody in the unit has it,” Alexis said.
“Multiple units are all COVID-19 positive.”
Alexis was stunned on her first day walking into the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) turned makeshift Intensive Care Unit at St. Charles Hospital.
“That was something I never thought I would see,” she said.
“You walk in, and you’re shocked. You see the patients are just lined up side by side with a ventilator.”
The Kelleys described the units as completely closed off with plastic coverings with personal protective equipment highly enforced.
“You have to always wear an N95 mask,” Alexis said.
“You walk in the nurses station, which is covered in plastic wrap and tarped over, and there's little spots where the plastic is thinner where you can see the rows of patients separated by curtains,” she said.
She also described their required personal protective equipment, which includes a bunny suit, a surgical mask over the N95 mask, shoe covers and multiple gloves, along with other measures like face shields and safety glasses.
They also said no drinks, food or personal items are allowed in the nurses station due to safety reasons, leaving most nurses to go long hours without anything to drink or eat or even time for bathroom breaks.
BUSIER PATIENTS
Treating patients during this health crisis has been a challenge for everyone in the field.
“These patients are just so much busier on so many levels just because they’re so unpredictable,” Randy said.
“The drugs that we traditionally give to sedate these patients don’t work. It’s like you’re not even giving them anything. It’s the craziest thing,” he said.
Randy and Alexis said treating the high fevers has been one of the hardest parts.
“They just keep spiking these fevers, and we can’t seem to figure out how to even drop them,” Alexis said.
“They’ll stay at 106 to 107, and when they get that high, it fries your brain. They can go brain dead. You give them Tylenol, you have ice in their armpits, a cooling blanket. I had a guy packed (with ice) from head to toe one day just to bring his fever down,” she said.
Randy said the normal medications and doses are often showing no effects.
“You’re basically paralyzing them so they can’t generate heat, and you’re giving them drugs such as IV Tylenol, which usually packs a pretty good punch for a fever, and it’s not showing any effect,” he said.
“In sedation, it’s like ketamine, fentanyl, precedex, propofol, versed, all just to keep them compliant with the ventilator, and it’s almost like you’ve given them nothing. We’re giving doses that would ordinarily help.”
The sights of the battle against COVID-19 are unprecedented.
“I’ve been a nurse for almost 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything remotely like this,” Randy said.
“It’s definitely something I never thought I would see in my nursing career,” Alexis said.
REMAINING POSITIVE
The Kelleys said despite all the negatives, they have seen a lot of good.
“The community has embraced us and been very thankful and thoughtful,” Alexis said.
“We’ve met a lot of great people down here, and we work with some of the most optimistic nurses despite these conditions.”
“I’m amazed at their resilience to remain positive,” Randy said.
“We’ve been battling here for 3 weeks, and it does wear on you. It definitely changes you.”
Randy said the nurses, despite their medical background, have all come together to help in any way they can in the fight against COVID-19.
“Ordinarily you have a divide in nursing across the disciplines, and that divide is gone, whether you’re an ob nurse, a psych nurse, an ICU nurse or an ER nurse,” he said.
“Even if you’re not skilled in the ICU, everyone is pretty much thankful that you're helping and appreciates that you're working.
They learned a set of skills that they pretty much didn’t have on the job. They didn’t have a choice. It was what was needed.”
The Kelleys also said there is a great collaborative effort between doctors and other health care workers, including occupational therapists and physical therapists, who often are the ones helping to put patients in the prone position before they are intubated.
“It’s pretty awesome to see them change their whole shifts and schedules and be available whenever to help these patients,” Alexis said.
“They’re helping to give these patients the best hope of getting off the vent,” Randy said.
He also said it was heartwarming to see a community rally across the disciplines.
'IT'S IN OUR BLOOD'
Both nurses have been working three to four 12-hour shifts a week, and despite the exhaustion, they’re always eager to get back to work.
“Even though you're exhausted, you want to go back because it’s almost like you don’t want to let your team down,” Randy said
“As you’re leaving, you feel like by leaving you’re somehow leaving them shorthanded.”
“It’s a weird feeling,” Alexis said.
“Even though you’re exhausted and half the time you don’t even get a break.”
The duo also said most nurses are left with headaches by the end of the day, due to breathing through an N95 and surgical mask all day and dehydration.
“The headaches are excruciating by the end of the day,” Alexis said.
Despite this, they and their fellow nurses come to work optimistic and ready to fight the day’s battles.
“It’s in our blood, it’s what we do,” Randy said.
WORKING TOGETHER
Randy admits he was worried about his daughter working in the epicenter.
“When I saw this opportunity, I was very concerned about her being down here by herself,” he said, which led to his decision to travel, too.
“We’ve always talked shop at home, but we’ve never had the opportunity to work together. A lot of people go ‘wow, that's so cool that father and daughter are working in the same unit’ and essentially we’re looking out for each other,” he said.
“It’s nice having him as a resource during this transition,” Alexis said.
“Before I was an ER nurse, but the need was for ICU so I agreed to take on that challenge, and I got my one-day ICU orientation when I arrived.”
Alexis, like many other nurses she is working with, has had to make the change to being an ICU nurse with only so much time to train.
“I was worried about the transition because ER nurse and ICU nurse, they’re not interchangeable and she realizes that now,” Randy said.
“I realized that very quickly,” Alexis said.
“In the ICU, you really get to know your patient, and I think that was the biggest difference for me,” she said.
“In the ER, the critical patients, like I'm seeing now, I would maybe have for one or two hours before transitioning them to ICU.”
Randy said the nurses and doctors they have worked with have been a great resource for Alexis, despite them all fighting an unpredictable virus.
“I've asked a lot of questions, and I’ve definitely learned a lot,” she said.
FACED CRITICISM
Their decision to fight on the front lines was met with some criticism from friends and coworkers.
“A lot of people told me ‘Well, you’re putting yourself at risk,’ and my response to that is I put myself at risk everyday when I go to work whether I’m exposed to meningitis or HIV,” he said among other infectious diseases.
“I mean there's so many things I can be exposed to. That’s why you practice good PPE, and is it 100 percent? No, nothing in life is 100 percent, but I'm not going to live in fear or with it on my conscious that I didn't make a difference when I could've made a difference. I understood the magnitude of this because the consequence of getting COVID-19 is potential death.”
“They need help. They had so many patients down here,” Alexis said.
“If I would have said no to this opportunity, I think later in life I would have regretted it. Especially now after being down here and just being extremely appreciated, it's an indescribable feeling.”
Randy agreed and said even though they’re fighting such a hard fight, the small improvements they see in some of their patients makes them feel like they’re making a difference.
“It’s tough because we say we’re making a difference, and yes, we don’t necessarily have the surviving numbers,” he said.
“It’s always a good day when there’s even the slightest bit of improvement,” Alexis said.
“That’s what keeps me coming back for more.”
Alexis said this feeling is amplified when COVID-19 patients are able to recover enough to be discharged.
“When patients with COVID-19 get discharged, they play Here Comes the Sun, and Here Comes the Sun played three times the other day,” she said.
“Hearing that definitely lifts everyone's spirits. They blast it over the intercom, it’s happening in all the hospitals in the New York City area,” Randy said.
“It’s kind of been the adopted song.”
