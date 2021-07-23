LAKE PLACID — An agreement has been reached to extend a one-year contract with IRONMAN Group for the ViewSPORT IRONMAN® Lake Placid triathlon 2022.
This decision was mutually agreed to by all towns the race impacts, The Village of Lake Placid, Essex County, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), and IRONMAN Group, a news release said.
“We have received a great deal of engagement from area residents and feel it is necessary to address the feedback prior to considering a longer term agreement,” Jim McKenna, CEO of ROOST, said.
A community task force will be created and will be composed of key stakeholders and members from all of the towns the race impacts. The goal of the task force will be to address issues surrounding the event while looking for ways to improve community benefits, the release said.
Some of the issues voiced so far include pre-race training, environmental impact, current race course, and the economic impact.
“We are currently in the process of developing a destination management plan for the Town of North Elba and the Village of Lake Placid. This one-year contract and the formation of a regional IRONMAN task force is part of the process to ensure community goals are met,” McKenna said.
Registration for the 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon will open on Monday, July 26 following this year’s edition of the triathlon which will take place this Sunday, July 25.
