LAKE PLACID — The 21st Annual IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon will take place from 6:25 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, July 25.
The triathlon route includes a 2.4-mile swim in Mirror Lake, a 112-mile bike ride through Lake Placid, Keene, Upper Jay, Jay, Black Brook, and Wilmington, and a 26.2-mile run in and around the Lake Placid village.
Temporary road closures will begin at 5 a.m. on July 25.
The following road closure times are all estimated based on New York State Police traffic control.
• Road closures (Route 86) southbound to Lake Placid from Wilmington beginning at 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Route 86 westbound from Jay to Wilmington will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Route 9N will close northbound from Keene to Jay from 6 a.m to 5 p.m.
• Haselton Road will be closed in both directions from Bilhuber Road to the Black Brook town line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Haselton Road from Route 86 to Bilhuber Road will be open only northbound from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
• Road closures (Route 73) south / eastbound from Lake Placid to Keene beginning at 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For residents and businesses along the Wilmington Road from the traffic light to the Cobble Mt. Lodge, homes and business will be impacted as the cyclists will travel out and back on Wilmington Road/Route 86 from Northwood Road to the traffic light on Main Street at the Route 73 intersection. Use caution when exiting your residence as there will be bikes in both directions and they will be traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.
For Northwood Road/Cobble Hill Road residents, travel towards Mirror Lake Drive until 10 a.m. will be very congested as the swim exit consumes the efforts of public safety officers. After 10 a.m., you will be able to travel northbound via a metered system with access at the Cobble Hill Rd/Northwood Road intersection.
If you live on Northwood Rd, please be aware that cyclists will be traveling north in the counterflow traffic lane and that vehicles detouring towards Wilmington will be in the opposite lane. The final cyclist will clear Northwood Rd at 5:30 p.m.
Alternate available routes:
• LAKE PLACID TO JAY: From Saranac Avenue/Route 86, go left at Main Street at the High Peaks Resort to Mirror Lake Drive. Left on Northwood Road. Left on Cobble Hill Road. Left on Route 86 to Wilmington. Right on Route 86 to Jay. Expect delays in the Village of Lake Placid, in Wilmington, and in Jay from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• AUSABLE FORKS TO WILMINGTON: North on Main Street at Stewart’s to stop sign. Left on Guideboard Road. Bear left at the fork to Silver Lake Road. Left on Bonnieview Road to Wilmington. Expect delays at the main intersection in Wilmington.
• AUSABLE FORKS TO SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID: North on Main Street at Stewart’s to stop sign. Left on Guideboard Road. Bear left at the fork to Silver Lake Road. Left on Union Falls Road to Route 3. Left on Route 3 to Saranac Lake. In Saranac Lake take Route 86 East to Lake Placid.
• AUSABLE FORKS TO KEENE: Route 86 West, crossing Jersey Bridge to Sheldrake Road. Right on North Jay Road (County Route 64). Left on Valley Road (County Route 58). Right on Trumbulls Corner Road. Left on Route 9N South to Keene. Expect delays in Ausable Forks and at Route 9N intersection.
• SARANAC LAKE TO I-87 SOUTHBOUND: Route 3 West to Tupper Lake. Route 30 South to Long Lake. Route 28N to Newcomb. Route 2 East to Exit 29 on Route I-87 or Route 28N to Warrensburg.
• POINTS SOUTH ON ROUTE I-87 TO LAKE PLACID: From northbound Route I-87 take exit 29 to Route 2 West to Route 28N. Turn right on Route 28N to Newcomb. Route 28N to Long Lake. Right on Route 30 to Tupper Lake. Right on Route 3 East to Saranac Lake. Take exit 30 towards Keene. Follow Route 9N to Rt 73. Expect delays at Keene.
• POINTS NORTH ON ROUTE I-87 TO LAKE PLACID: From southbound on Route I-87 take exit 31 to Route 9N North. Route 9N North to Elizabethtown. Route 9N North to Route 73. Right on Route 73 to Keene. Expect delays at the intersection in Keene.
• KEENE TO LAKE PLACID: Route 73 westbound lane open. Expect Delays at River Road/Ski Jumps intersection. Access Village of Lake Placid via Old Military Road.
• LAKE PLACID TO WILMINGTON/AUSABLE FORKS/I-87 NORTHBOUND: From Saranac Avenue/Route 86, go left at the High Peaks Resort to Mirror Lake Drive. Left on Northwood Road. Left on Cobble Hill Road. Left on Route 86 to Wilmington. Straight through the intersection on Bonnieview Road (County Route 19). Right on Silver Lake Road and follow detour arrows to Ausable Forks. Expect delays in the Village of Lake Placid and in Wilmington from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
