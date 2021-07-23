Ironman Lake Placid deal extended for one year

After being interviewed by Mike Reilly, “The Voice of Ironman,” an emotional Matt Russell is greeted by his wife Gillian Forman Russell and their son Makaio following his victory in the 2019 Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the village of Lake Placid and the town of North Elba announced on Friday that the triathlon would be brought back to Lake Placid in 2022, despite ongoing debate within the community over whether the event should return.