CADYVILLE [mdash] Ronald W. Mease, 76, of Hardscrabble Road, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Canton, NC on May 18, 1943 the son of Weldon and Mary Ethel (Rogers) Mease. Ronald graduated from Bethel High School in Canton, NC in 1961 and joined t…