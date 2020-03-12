PLATTSBURGH — The much-ballyhooed St. Patrick's Day breakfast has fallen victim to the coronavirus for the time being.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, hosts of the annual popular event, put out a notice Wednesday saying the breakfast has been pushed back a ways.
"There will be a "St. Patrick's Day Breakfast" this year....but it WON'T be on St. Patrick's Day!" a chamber news release said.
Given the unique situation of the temporary closing of SUNY Plattsburgh's campus for the remainder of this semester, we are postponing this event for now and will reschedule as soon as possible, the release added.
"We will still have all the Irish fun, and crown the 2020 Irishman of the Year, but it will have to wait a few months."
For those who purchased tickets, and plan to attend when it is rescheduled, tickets will be valid for the new event date.
For those unable to make the new date once announced, refunds will be available.
For immediate refunds, contact the North Country Chamber at 518-563-1000 or info@northcountrychamber.com.
"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to an amazing celebration when the time is right," the release said.
