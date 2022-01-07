MALONE — Following last year’s judge race in Franklin County, where then-District Attorney Craig Carriero was voted in as county judge, an interim district attorney has been appointed.
Carriero tapped his assistant, Jonathon J. Miller, for the spot. Miller, who had been an assistant district attorney before he was appointed, started his term Jan. 3, a news release by the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office said. Miller named Kelly Poupore as his chief assistant.
Miller had also served as a county attorney and family law public defender in Franklin County. He has about 30 years of experience as an attorney employed by the county, the release said.
Miller received a bachelors degree from Siena College in 1987 before earning a law degree from Albany Law School in 1990. He lives in Malone with his wife and two sons, the release said.
The next election for district attorney will be in November this year. Miller has indicated his intention to run for the seat then.
