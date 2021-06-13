'Insterstellar' parade planned for city's July 4th

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City's annual July 4th parade will re-enter the cosmos next month.
Its theme: Interstellar.
"Last year, we weren't able to hold the Fourth of July parade and celebration, because of COVID-19," the city's new Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said.
"But something really incredible did happen during the summer in our community and that was the creation of the Michael P. Anderson mural by artist Brendan Palmer-Angell.
"Our theme was inspired by the creation of that mural and by Anderson, who is a Plattsburgh native."
PARADE SIGN UPS
The parade is scheduled for takeoff Sunday, July 4 at 1 p.m. and fireworks will blast off later in the day starting at 9:30 p.m.
Parade registration is open, available on the City of Plattsburgh Facebook page and website. Floats and walking groups can sign up by Monday, June 28 at 4 p.m.
Space is limited and the route will be released in coming weeks.
"We've had people calling in and registering since that registration went up and even before we announced it," Meisenheimer said. "That's really exciting to me.
"It means that there are a lot of people still excited and interested in participating. I think that we can expect to see some people who have participated in parades in the past and maybe some newcomers joining us this year."
SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Coming out of the COVID-19 year, Meisenheimer said the 2021 celebration would not have its typical bands and vendors set up at Trinity Park.
The community engagement coordinator said guidance from both the Clinton County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be used to craft the event's safety protocols.
The city urged those who feel sick or who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms that day to stay home.
"If folks are fully vaccinated, they're welcome to come out," Meisenheimer added. "We won't be enforcing or requiring them to wear masks."
Those partially or not vaccinated were "strongly advised" to wear masks and social distance from those outside of their household.
"We also are going to be asking that folks who are participating in the parade, specifically the people who hand out candy, to wear gloves as just an extra measure of precaution," Meisenheimer said, adding that those who hand out candy should be vaccinated.
"So that we're covering that extra level (of safety) in a place where there could be closer contact between people who are out of household."
And Meisenheimer noted the protocols could shift in coming weeks.
"As we've all learned this year, things are always changing. We're always adapting."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.