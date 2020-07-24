ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. – A prisoner at the Vermont Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury escaped Friday morning by climbing a fence at the prison while on an exterior work detail.
Shannon Edwards, 35, is believed headed to Waterbury, Vt., where he lived, according to Vermont State Police.
Vermont troopers said they were called to the lockup about 1:15 a.m., and used a police dog to follow Edwards’ scent, but didn’t find him.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections website lookup, Edwards was serving a sentence for burglary and resisting arrest, with a preliminary release date of March 2022.
Anyone with information should call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury station at 802-222-4680.
A manhunt is currently underway, with checkpoints set up by police between St. Johnsbury and Waterbury.
