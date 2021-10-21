PLATTSBURGH — In keeping with the Plattsburgh City-Town Compact, leaders of the sister Plattsburghs will today convene for a joint public hearing regarding the city's hoped annexation of some 220 acres of town land.
'PUT FIGHTING BEHIND US'
Both City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman called the hearing part of the plan as outlined in that compact, which the duo endorsed in April.
The treaty of sorts intended to put to bed a series of disputes, including a couple lawsuits, plaguing the neighboring municipalities.
"One of those initiatives was to resolve the annexation of properties that have been the center of contention between our communities for years," Mayor Rosenquest said. "This public hearing addresses that.
"(Supervisor) Cashman and I are both happy to put years of fighting behind us such that we can focus our shared energies on initiatives and projects that will propel the Greater Plattsburgh forward (with) velocity."
ANNEXATION DISPUTE
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the Plattsburghs have met in the courtroom over the city's attempted annexation of more than 220 acres of land. Though owned by the Lake City, it sits off of Reeves Lane within the town's bounds.
Prior to the Plattsburgh City-Town Compact, the two municipalities couldn't see eye-to-eye on the matter.
City officials viewed the mostly vacant property, which would expand the city's land mass by 7%, as ideal for future development projects once coupled with city utilities, like its cheap electric rates.
The Town Board, among other criticisms, thought turning the property over would be a blow to its taxing districts. In December 2020, town officials ultimately declared the annexation not in the public's best interest.
'MUTUAL ADJUSTMENT'
Per the compact, the city-town boundary will be adjusted to the city's liking, but also launch a five-year district protection plan to gradually slow city payments to the affected agencies, like the town's District 3 Volunteer Fire Department.
Payments to the department will start at 100% for the first three years. They will then ease to 50% in the fourth year, 25% in the fifth year and come to a halt in the sixth year.
The mayor and supervisor had said the arrangement would make certain the town was not left "hanging out to dry" and would give the department "an understanding of what the future looks like."
Supervisor Cashman had called the resolution "less of an annexation and more of a mutual boundary line adjustment."
HEARING DETAILS
The joint public hearing is scheduled for today at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
Two other city public hearings will follow, one of which is connected to a local law that, once approved, will annex the Reeves Lane property in question.
The other is connected to the annexation of the Sharron Avenue property (formerly Plattsburgh Distributing) that now houses the city's Municipal Lighting Department. Per the City-Town Compact, the city is to gain that property and the town is to gain the Clinton County-owned property off of Lemay Drive at the site of the former Clinton County Airport.
