MORRISONVILLE — The drive-in theater at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will celebrate the Fourth of July with evening showings of “Independence Day” on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
The Academy Award-winning sci-fi action film features an ensemble cast, including Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Mary McDonnell, Randy Quaid and Vivica A. Fox, and was the highest-grossing film of 1996 and the second highest-grossing film ever at the time.
The show will begin at 9:15 p.m. on both nights, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m.
The Clinton County Cavalry (local riders) and members of the North Country Honor Flight will be on hand at the July 4 showing as part of the holiday celebration.
The cavalry will parade through the aisles of the venue on horseback and join members of the North Country Honor Flight in front of the big screen for a live performance of the national anthem.
“We’re honored to have these organizations with us to commemorate the Fourth of July,” Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said.
“And what better way to spend America’s birthday than with some old-fashioned fun at the drive-in?”
With a maximum capacity of 250 vehicles, the theater saw a full house at its grand opening last month. In response to minor visibility issues that arose on opening night, the viewing area has since been moved to ensure all patrons have an unobstructed view of the screen.
“We’ve made some improvements to make the experience even more enjoyable for all of our guests,” Perrotte said.
In lieu of set admission fees at both the July 3 and 4 showings, attendees will be asked to make a donation with a portion of the proceeds going to the North Country Honor Flight. The theater collected donations for the organization on June 20 and 21 as well.
“Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat that weekend, we didn’t get the turnout we would have liked, so we’re having the Honor Flight back as our choice charity in hopes of getting some more support for this good cause,” Perrotte said.
All attendees will be required to follow strict guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These guidelines can be found at www.clintoncountyfair.com and by visiting Clinton County Fair, NY on Facebook.
Details about future film showings at the drive-in theater at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be shared as they become available.
