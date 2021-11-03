BEEKMANTOWN — Unofficial voting results Thursday night declared an upset in the Beekmantown Town Supervisor race as political newcomer Norman Davis, a Republican, snagged almost 60% of votes, swiping the seat from incumbent Sam Dyer.
It was the second time Davis and Dyer duked it out on the ballot.
The pair each tried for the supervisor seat in 2017 and, following a series of discrepancies and a judge's ruling, Dyer ultimately beat his challenger by a single vote.
That was why Davis, 68, was hesitant to celebrate his unofficial win Tuesday evening.
"I'm in the lead, yes, but I'm not declaring a victory," he said. "I've had a run in with the Board of Elections before. I'll wait until they certify it before I start celebrating."
Come January, Davis hoped to make government more transparent and continue the ongoing work to the town's water districts.
"I want to thank all of the people who voted for me."
'HAT'S OFF'
According to the Clinton County Board of Elections' unofficial results Tuesday, Davis received 737 votes to Dyer's 497. Just over 190 absentee ballots were sent out and, as of Monday afternoon, 120 were reportedly returned.
"The people of Beekmantown have spoken," Dyer, 57, said Tuesday. "If that's who they want, then that's who they've got. My hat's off to him."
Dyer, who appeared on the Democratic and Conservative party lines, has served as supervisor for four years. He previously served as a Beekmantown Town councilor for over a decade and Area 3 Clinton County legislator for six years.
"Politics is a different game," he said. "You've got to be able to speak to the people and answer questions. He (Davis) was elected without answering questions or saying what he wants.
"But, hey, I've enjoyed what I've done from the Town Board to the legislature to being the supervisor of the town. I've enjoyed what I've done and I think my record speaks for itself. . . I've always put the people who I represent first, not myself."
DANNEMORA
Fellow incumbent 64 year old William "Bill" Chase, a Republican, was defeated in the race for Dannemora Town Supervisor.
Deborah "Deb" Coryer, Dannemora's town clerk of 9 years, received 286 votes, more than 60%, according to Tuesday's unofficial results.
"I was pleased," she said. "I know I had a lot of supporters and I was thankful for them. I've just started to think about what to do next."
Coryer, 60, hopes to start building bridges with other towns and develop a working relationship with Dannemora Town Board members.
Chase has held the supervisor seat for eight years and previously served as a town councilman.
He was down 101 votes Tuesday evening.
According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, 72 absentee ballots were mailed to Dannemora residents, 55 of which were returned as of Monday afternoon.
Chase could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
SARANAC
Incumbents were victorious in the Saranac and Schuyler Falls towns supervisor races Tuesday.
Republican Timothy Napper, current Saranac Town supervisor, ended the night with 671 votes and a 320-plus vote lead on opponent Steve Fulton, a Democrat.
The Town of Saranac had 89 absentee ballots sent out and 59 returned as of Monday afternoon, the Board of Elections reported.
Napper appreciated the votes he had received, noting various challenges he navigated since taking office, including the retirements of longtime employees, COVID-19 and Town Clerk Mary L. Bell's active administrative leave.
"I think people understood that, given everything that I've had to deal with — they apparently thought I did a very reasonable job."
Napper, 69, thanked his opponent for a clean race.
"I told him to stay involved. He (Fulton) certainly is a very accomplished person. He ran a good race; we weren't slinging mud at each other."
Fulton could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
SCHUYLER FALLS
Kevin Randall, 56, defended his seat as Schuyler Falls Town supervisor against challenger Reginald "Reg" Facteau.
The incumbent was listed under both the Republican and Democratic party lines.
He received 658 votes.
Facteau, a 68-year-old retired correction officer, was listed on the Conservative and Common Sense party lines. He received just under 200 votes as of Tuesday evening.
The Board of Elections reported 132 absentee ballots sent out with 57 returned as of Monday afternoon.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.