PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh voters now have answers on how their Common Council will look come January.
Along with learning that Democrat Chris Rosenquest is the apparent mayor-elect, incumbent Democrats Michael Kelly and Patrick McFarlin won their seats in Wards 2 and 5, respectively, while newcomer Democrat Jennifer Tallon won the Ward 4 seat.
WARD 2
Independent Jacob Avery led Kelly by 35 votes following Election Day, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections’ unofficial results.
But following absentee vote counting on Monday, that lead evaporated and Kelly passed just ahead of Avery, beating him by 14 votes, per the unofficial count.
“It was a close race, and I hope that Councilor Kelly sees that and moves forward knowing that,” Avery said.
“Ultimately, the vote was in his favor; he won, that’s how elections work, and I’m looking forward to working with him and making the community better.”
Kelly praised Avery as a strong opponent who posed a legitimate challenge and brought many different ideas to the forefront.
“My opponent was a formidable campaigner. I thank him for jumping in and being a part of the democratic process, and I hope he’ll do it again in the future.”
The close race showed a somewhat divided electorate in his ward, Kelly said, with many “concerned with if they’re going to be able to stay in their homes or not because of tax rates,” while many are asking for greater services and “things to do in this fair little city of ours.”
“I think it’s going to be an interesting challenge to balance those two approaches.”
He also added that, following input from citizens during his campaign, providing additional mental health and substance abuse help and professionals should be a focus going forward, as well as increasing available safe housing options in the city.
“I’m going to add that to my personal agenda for the next couple of years,” Kelly said.
And, for the first time since 2017, Kelly will be working under a new man in the Mayor’s chair, a man that he is optimistic about working with.
“Chris (Rosenquest) is an educated man, and he comes to us with very good ideas for how to govern,” Kelly said. “We have a city to run, we have to cooperate, we have to move our city forward and find ways to do more work with less money, and we’re going to do it.”
WARD 4
In the only other council race that was really in question following Election Day, Jennifer Tallon saw her lead over Republican-endorsed Ethel Facteau grow as absentee ballot counts continued Monday.
Facteau, an independent, sat 145 votes back of Tallon in the unofficial Election Day count.
Following the absentee tallying, Tallon had extended that lead to 307 votes, beating Facteau 928 to 621.
“I’m just honored to be able to get to serve in this position,” Tallon said. “I just, from the bottom of my heart, want to thank the voters of Ward 4 and the people of Plattsburgh for all their support.”
Tallon wants to be able to “amplify the community’s voice” when she begins her term, and provide greater transparency than she says she’s seen from city government in the last few years.
“I want to make sure that the community becomes more involved with city government,” Tallon said.
Tallon, who went to high school with Rosenquest, said she is excited to work with the new mayor-elect.
“We’ve been on each other’s teams since I became a candidate,” Tallon said. “I think this new administration is really going to be something.”
Facteau was not able to be reached on Monday.
WARD 5
The Ward 5 council race appeared out of reach on Election Day with McFarlin leading Solidarity Party candidate John Gordon by 501 votes after last Tuesday night.
McFarlin received 310 absentees to Gordon’s 46, according to the unofficial count Monday, bringing McFarlin a 957-192 win.
Gordon was not able to be reached on Monday.
McFarlin thanked all those who voted for him, and all of the city candidates who ran “great campaigns.”
Like Tallon, McFarlin was also excited to get to work with Mayor-Elect Rosenquest.
“I look forward tremendously to working with Chris,” McFarlin said.
“Plattsburgh’s got a lot going for it, and hopefully we can do great things with Chris at the helm.”
