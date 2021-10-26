MOOERS — An incumbent councilor here will seek to defend his seat against a pair of challengers in this year's election.
The Press-Republican spoke with the candidates about what they see as the most pressing issues for the town and why they should get the job.
Irving Breyette
Age: 49
Party line(s): Independent (Common Sense Party)
Occupation: Employed
Education: A.A. in business administration and an individual study program
Family: Single
Previous government experience: Mooers Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 15 months; Mooers Town Council, 4 years
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Mooers and how would you address them?
“I would like to continue to serve. To use a common sense approach on spending tax dollars and I would like to continue to support the fire department, EMS and the library.”
Ryan Dragoon
Age: 44
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: Nova Bus plant controller
Education: B.A. in accounting, SUNY Plattsburgh
Family: Erin, wife. Three children: Noah, Haven and Brianna
Civic organizations: Mooers Wesleyan Church, member; Mooers Camp Meeting Association, member; Mooers Booster Club, member
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Mooers and how would you address them?
"I would like to see the Mooers Town Council become more integrated with the community and town supervisor. I would like to know what my fellow neighbors thoughts were on critical issues, how we can address them as a unified body moving forward, and offer any advice I feel I could contribute towards."
Jerika Manning
Age: 29
Party line(s): Republican, Conservative
Occupation: Self-employed, business owner in the lumber and transportation industry
Education: B.A. in youth and adult correctional intervention
Family: No children, engaged.
Previous government experience: Newly elected secretary of Clinton County Republican Committee; Been attending Clinton County Republican Committee meetings for more than a year; Been attending Mooers Republican Committee meetings for about two years; Been attending Mooers town meetings for more than five years.
Civic organizations: Involved in church; Have organized benefit car shows including show to raise funds for James Fight Fund to aid cancer patients. Organized car parade fundraiser for Jocelyn Ducharme and the American Cancer Society. Involved with Guardians of the Ribbon North Country Chapter to fundraise for cancer patients in the North Country.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Mooers and how would you address them?
"I think that more town involvement or awareness or participation in how the town is managed is important. The town board is a representative for the people, so I think questioning and speaking to residents and understanding what their wants and needs are would be the most effective way for the board to govern effectively. Now that could be with infrastructure, businesses, roads, sidewalks, recreation for children. Those are the town’s responsibilities to maintain, manage and build. But we really need to know what the citizens are interested in in a welcoming manner."
Manning thought residents could become frustrated if they were to attend a town board meeting and not garner the positive change or action that they requested.
"I think that the town board is so much more than a Tuesday meeting once a month where the bills are signed and then we wait until next month to see if there are any problems. I think it’s crucial to be proactive instead of reactive."
Manning also believed Mooers would become more attractive to businesses as it becomes a more "neighborly town" to live in.
"But I think if I’m elected, the goal would be to make Mooers a place that children are happy to grow up in and that businesses see a need so that they can fill that need."
