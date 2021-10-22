TUPPER LAKE – The incumbent mayor of the Village of Tupper Lake faces a challenger in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Independence Party Mayor Paul Maroun is up against Republican Eric Shaheen for the mayor’s seat.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the major issues in your village, and how would you address them?
Tupper Lake Village Mayor
PAUL MAROUN
“We are currently actively pursuing a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award which would create housing opportunities, jobs, help our municipal park, create an ongoing tourist destination, including eateries, and a big expansion of arts, both indoors and outdoors.
“These are major issues in our community along with upgrading roads and infrastructure, water and sewer and our municipal electricity.”
PAUL MAROUN
Party: Independence Party.
Age: 69.
Education: Law degree, Potomac School of Law; B.A., Siena College; Regents diploma, Tupper Lake High School.
Occupation: Mayor; Franklin County legislator; retired counsel to former State Sen. Betty Little.
Government experience: Mayor, county legislator, counsel to both senators Betty Little and Ron Stafford.
Civic Organizations: Tupper Lake Fire Volunteer Fire Department, Elks, Moose, Knights of Columbus.
Family: Single.
ERIC SHAHEEN
“I was born and raised in Tupper Lake and have 30 years owning a very successful contracting and property management business. I’m known as a trusted, high-quality provider of services with many loyal, long-term clients.
“I will apply my business and financial skills to the advantage of the taxpayers and employees of the village. I strongly believe that our government needs to be more aligned with citizens’ interests rather than government and politicians’ self interests.
“I’m not a career politician but a career businessman who has learned so much that he can apply to support the taxpayers in Tupper Lake. I’d treat taxpayers’ dollars as if they were my own. I pay more than $28,000 in village taxes and I know the sacrifices citizens are making.
“I’ve witnessed the squandering of much of the taxpayers’ money by self-interested politicians. I am an honest, family-oriented, community-oriented person who will look out for his fellow citizens.”
ERIC SHAHEEN
Party: Republican, Conservative.
Age: 53.
Education: Tupper Lake Central School.
Occupation: Owner, E&M Contracting and Property Management Service.
Civic Organizations: Tupper Lake Youth Hockey.
Family: Wife, Briggette; two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.