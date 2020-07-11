Incident at Clinton Correctional Facility

DANNEMORA — Additional correction officers were called in and a type of gas agent was fired into the North Yard at Clinton Correctional Facility during an incident Saturday night.
Officers could be seen arriving and rushing into the prison shortly after 8 p.m., and the sound of apparent rifle fire could be heard in the heart of the village.
Several people ignored rain and lightning to gather outside the prison walls to watch and listen.
Officers in the towers overlooking the inside of the prison could be seen with weapons drawn.
A haze of what appeared to be smoke wafted in the air over the prison as the night wore on, indicating gas had been fired.
The Press-Republican has reached out to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, but has not yet heard back.
New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association Northern Region Vice President John Roberts told the Press-Republican that additional officers were called in to quell a disturbance among inmates in the yard that started around 5 p.m.
Roberts said that chemical agents were fired into the yard.
He said inmates were refusing to return inside the prison, but, "I can't confirm why."
The North Yard is the main outside area of the maximum security prison where inmates spend time in the evening.
— Jason Cerone contributed to this story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.