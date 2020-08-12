In their tracks: Beartracks to perform at Curbside

PLATTSBURGH— Big traditions started on a small family farm in Saranac. This is where Tom Venne and Julie Hogan began their musical journey. The provenance of the pure and rustic classic family country group “The Clem Hawkins Band” transformed into the popular brother and sister duo Beartracks, who will perform at this Saturday’s installment of the Curbside at Harborside concert series.
“Bears walk in the same paths and use the same tracks. You’ll see this in nature documentaries; they never vary,” Venne, guitarist for Beartracks said. “We’re doing the same thing. We’re walking in the same tracks as our ancestors.”
FIRST THREE CHORDS
Venne and Hogan started playing instruments and performing with “The Clem Hawkins Band” at a young age. Hogan began singing and going up on stage when she was as young as 5 years old, and Tom’s first job was playing upright bass to accompany his father’s (Victor Venne Jr.) guitar and mandolin and his mother’s (June Venne) accordion.
“In ‘64 when I was 12, my dad got me a guitar and showed me three chords. I went into my room and practiced them,” Venne said.
The family band would play mostly weddings, square dancing events and in bar rooms. Hogan started so young, in fact, that she needed special permission from the county board to perform with her family in such locations.
“When my parents weren’t playing anymore, me and Tom kept the band going,” Hogan said.
HEART AND SOUL
The Vennes stopped playing in ‘76 after tragedy struck, and their oldest son Roland perished in an accident. He was a bass player, which Hogan has followed the footsteps of.
“I love playing bass,” Hogan, who taught herself mostly everything, said. “Tom gave me a few pointers, but the rest I play mostly by ear.”
Life and its affairs derailed the family band for a time. Hogan became a mother and Venne continued to play music with various groups.
In 2004, however, the direction of this musical family changed. The siblings’ cousin Junior Barber introduced the two to bluegrass. He invited them to play in his garage and recorded it. And the rest is history.
“I love all music but my heart and soul is with bluegrass and country,” Venne said.
'ME AND MY BROTHER'
Beartracks evolved from the garage to well-attended shows and festivals spanning North America from Colorado to Calgary.
“I was happy to get out of late nights and bar rooms,” Venne said.
“We’ve done different configurations with different people, but the constant in the band is me and my brother,” Hogan said.
The sibling duo has performed with memorable names in the bluegrass realm including Steve Light, The Gibson Brothers, and Donnie Perkins.
Growing up on the sounds of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn, the Beartracks sound is classic. And a classic country sound is what audience members at Curbside can expect. They do, however, throw in the likes of Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan and Lynyrd Skynyrd and “bluegrass it up” when they can.
SAD AND SILLY
Beartracks also has a slate of original compositions in their repertoire. According to Venne, country music relies heavily on metaphor, and lyrics with meaning that are able to be related to are very important to him. When a close friend died, Venne took on the challenge of writing a song in his memory, called “Don’t Cry For Me When I’m Gone”.
“His kids wanted me to sing for the funeral but they didn’t want any sad music,” Venne said. “Music is one of the best things we can do to cope with things.”
For their newly released album, “Songs from the Back Porch”, Hogan wrote a lot of the choruses and Venne the verses. Their lyrics range from “real life stuff” to quirky and silly. Alongside banjo player Terry Eamer, the duo will perform Venne’s new composition about a comical experience at the grocery store called “Love at the Market 32.”
“It’s really a cute little ditty,” Hogan said.
The duo are not only siblings, but best friends with a banter that is almost as entertaining as the music.
“If we’re nice to each other, people ask us what’s wrong,” Venne laughed.
The most important part of all of their experiences and shows, according to Hogan and Venne, is the audience.
“Julie and I have always said that we feel really lucky for our die-hard fans. The most important part of all this is the audience,” Venne said. “And we truly mean that.”
