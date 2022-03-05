PLATTSBURGH — A dream born from late-night “Call of Duty” sessions between friends turned into a business that has made $1 million in revenue in less than a year.
Tobias Trombley, co-owner of The Card Shop, said he and the other three owners had to navigate numerous hurdles — from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and growing pains — when they first opened their downtown business on 25 Clinton St. last March.
‘LET’S DO IT’
Trombley and co-owners Chad Premore, Donald Coolidge and Josh Horowitz decided to open their business, despite entering the second year of the pandemic in 2021, because the timing felt right.
Trombley talked about opening a card shop for about year over late-night online matches of the video game “Call of Duty” before becoming serious about opening the store.
“We just kept talking about it and then cards became super hot during COVID,” Trombley said. “‘Pokémon’ made a real big comeback, so we bit the bullet and said let’s do it.”
At their height of value in 2021, according to Bloomberg, some “Pokémon” cards were selling online up to 1,046% of their value. The card boom, which also extended to sports cards and others, spawned side hustles and businesses off the back of millennial nostalgia.
CARD NOSTALGIA
Trombley thinks that with more free time due to the pandemic and wanting to share a hobby with their young children led parents to rediscover their childhood hobby in droves.
“The parents want to do something with their children that they enjoyed when they were younger, so I think they turned them on to that,” Trombley said.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES
Almost a year later. Trombley’s shop now has two employees, two locations and sells “Pokémon,” sports and “Magic the Gathering” cards, alongside autographed football helmets, jerseys and more.
Initially, Trombley said, finding stock was one of the biggest challenges when they first opened shop.
“It was the peak of COVID. It was super hard to get things. It took us a lot longer to open than we wanted to,” Trombley said, adding that it took about two months of preparation before The Card Shop opened.
“With any new business, getting accounts set up with wholesalers was tough, and the problem was we decided to do it in the middle of the boom of the sports card world, so everybody was getting as much as they could.”
GROWING PAINS
Getting a hold of cards is much better now, Trombley said. Pokémon cards at his shop are in line with the prices at bigger retailers like Walmart, he said.
Trombley said the owners also struggled at first with finding employees, like many businesses during the time, and with supply chain issues.
Top loaders, which are plastic sleeves that cards are put in, were a constant struggle to find early on, Trombley said.
“It’s become a lot easier now believe it or not. But for the first eight months, it was not good,” he said.
CARD BREAKS
Trombley attributes some of the shop’s success to its online presence and what is called card breaks, a live opening of large card packs that buyers online tune into to see what they got.
Trombley estimates that card breaks make up about 30% of the shop’s revenue, with some months making up 40 to 50% depending on the storefront’s sales.
GETTING THE WORD OUT
Currently, The Card Shop is trying to get its name out in the community more, with sponsorships of little league teams and a semi-pro angler, Trombley said. He said the shop also wants to put on more events, like the one held Saturday that celebrated “Pokémon’s” 26th anniversary.
“It’s a constant grind to kind of put your name out there.” Trombley said.
Last June, The Card Shop opened its second location in Armonk, New York. Trombley said owners are eyeing more locations in Connecticut and Florida.
“We just want to keep growing. One of the things me and Donnie have always said is scared money doesn’t make money,” Trombley said.
For the Plattsburgh location, Trombley said that they want to move to a bigger location in the future, but for now, the storefront on Clinton Street suits them.
“It’s a lot of work. We set a goal for ourselves and we’re meeting it,” Trombley said.
