'In plain sight': New museum exhibit reveals American spy in War of 1812

PLATTSBURGH — One of the lasting pieces of advice Keith Herkalo’s mentor gave him was to, “Let the documents speak for themselves.”
So when Herkalo, president of the War of 1812 Museum in Plattsburgh, looked over documents from the University of Michigan, a red flag shot up after reading a letter by an American spy to a British general in Montreal after the Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814.
The letter was said to have been from an American merchant from New York looking to move his goods north into the St. Lawrence River and then onto Halifax in Canada. The letter was sent just three months after the British army invaded the U.S. and fought in the Battle of Plattsburgh.
“That’s treason. There was an embargo on. But he was from New York City, and he wanted to short circuit it and make some money,” Herkalo said.
“The only way he could do it was to talk with somebody in the British government to give him safe passage.”
But the letter was written in disappearing ink, and it was initialed, not signed. The Clements Library at the University of Michigan identified the initials to be Cadwallader D. Colden, who the library said was an American colonel in the militia and former lieutenant governor of New York.
“That’s impossible,” Herkalo said. “He wasn’t lieutenant governor. His grandfather was.”
After finding more discrepancies, Herkalo said he started tracing the Colden family and found that they were rich and influential. And after taking a closer look at the letter’s initials, he found that what was written wasn’t C.D.C. but C.R.C.
“So was there a Cadwallader R. Colden? Yes there was,” Herkalo said.
Identifying those inconsistencies in the University of Michigan’s retelling of the story behind the letter led Herkalo to 18 months of research into Cadwallader R. Colden.
Herkalo said he was a British loyalist, a regular at race tracks, lacked a lot of skills and was overall a “schmuck.”
Colden’s story, along with fate of the British fleet from the Battle of Plattsburgh, is now the latest exhibit at the War of 1812 Museum.
“This guy hid in plain sight and has been hiding for 200 years,” Herkalo said. “Nobody knew about it.”
“What this does is add to the historical record something that has been hidden for all these years. Hidden in plain sight right there in the records.”
The museum’s exhibit features plaques retelling Colden’s story, including his influential mother who wrote to early American figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, and a new display for walking sticks made from one of the British ships used in the Battle of Plattsburgh, the Confiance.
“We got something new here, and it’s not only new, but it’s altering. We’ve added to history something that hasn’t been there, and it should be.”
