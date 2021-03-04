PLATTSBURGH — In-person jury trials are set to resume in Clinton County Court March 22 after a long pause due to the pandemic.
“As with every other court in the state, it’s really put a delay on a finalization on some cases,” Chief Clerk Denise Durkin said, “because some cases want their chance in court and rightfully so. That’s their right.”
“With having that delay, it does cause a bit of a backup, but our judges are prepared for this. They’re planning forward. And according to how old the case is through standards and goals and through coordination with parties, they’ll be putting it on the calendar.”
Jurors will be selected in an off-site location on Arizona Avenue as a part of a new process to ensure health and safety protocols are in place, Durkin said.
Once a jury is selected, the trial will be held in the courthouse, which has been set up to keep everyone inside socially distanced with a minimum of six feet apart, Durkin said.
The typical coronavirus screening questions are asked at the entrances of both the offsite location and the courthouse as an additional precaution, Durkin said.
Masks will be a requirement for everyone indoors, unless “It’s medically necessary that they can’t wear a mask,” Durkin said. In which case, face shields are allowed and will be made available.
Mid-day cleanings of the courthouse happen each day, and in the case of a confirmed exposure, a deep cleaning is arranged, Durkin said.
To ensure that the distanced jurors will be able to hear everything during trials, a sound system has been put in place in the courthouse with additional hearing devices available for anyone with hearing difficulties, she said.
During the pause, there have been some case progression, Durkin said. Courts developed the Electronic Document Distribution System, which allows people who weren’t comfortable going to a courthouse in-person to deliver documents remotely.
“But we haven’t seen too, too much of that here,” she said.
Both Franklin and Essex County courts are also planning to resume in-person jury trials, although no timetable has been set for either county.
As Clinton County is set to allow in-person jurors, Durkin doesn’t want jurors to feel unsafe.
“Potential jurors shouldn’t feel nervous about coming in to serve their civic duty,” she said. “We have taken steps to maintain cleansing requirements, COVID requirements. We take it seriously, and we just hope we have good luck with getting jurors selected.”
