Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and there are many opportunities available for you to cast your vote.
ABSENTEE VOTING
Monday, Nov. 1 is the last day to apply in-person at your county board of elections (BOE) for an absentee ballot. Qualifications to vote by absentee ballot, according to the state Board of Elections website, are:
• Absent from your county on Election Day.
• Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).
• Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
• A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration hospital.
• Detained in jail awaiting grand jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites (see below for locations, dates and times).
Election Day is the last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your county BOE or any polling location, or to postmark an absentee ballot. Mailed ballots must be received by your county BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The state Board of Elections says the U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters allow enough time for ballots to be returned to local BOEs, which is generally seven days ahead of the general election.
Voters who mail in their ballots on Election Day must be aware of the posted collection times on collection boxes and at the Postal Service’s retail facilities, and that ballots entered after the last posted collection time will not be postmarked until the following business day, the state BOE website says.
IN-PERSON VOTING
Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Early voting in New York State will take place from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Early voting sites and hours for each county are listed below.
CLINTON COUNTY
Polling site: Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Early voting hours
• Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY
Polling sites: Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive in Lake Placid; North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9 in North Hudson.
Early voting hours
• Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25: noon to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27: noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Polling Site: County Board of Elections Office, 355 West Main St., Suite 161 in Malone.
Early Voting Hours
• Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26: noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 28: noon to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
