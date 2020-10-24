Important Voting Deadlines

IMPORTANT DEADLINES
The following are important deadlines pertaining to general election absentee ballot applications and ballot drop-off.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27: The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot.
To access the state's online Absentee Ballot Application Portal, visit absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. To download an absentee ballot application, visit tinyurl.com/ydfc3mjv.
The state BOE notes on its website that, despite this deadline, the U.S. Postal Service has advised that it cannot guarantee timely delivery of ballots applied for fewer than 15 days before an election.
• Monday, Nov. 2: The last day to apply in-person at your county BOE for an absentee ballot.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. The last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your county BOE or any polling location, or to postmark an absentee ballot. Mailed ballots must be received by your county BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 10.
IN-PERSON VOTING
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Early voting in New York State will take place from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites.
Early voting sites and hours for each county are listed below.
CLINTON COUNTY
Polling site: Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Early voting hours:
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY
Polling site: Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis.
Early voting hours:
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Polling Site: County Board of Elections Office, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone.
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
