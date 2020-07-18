Imperial Mills Dam improvements

PLATTSBURGH — Long awaited plans to improve the Imperial Mills Dam are moving forward.
The plans include installing a fish ladder to provide for passage of landlocked Atlantic salmon and modifying the dam to bring it into compliance with dam safety regulations.
The Imperial Mills Dam, also known as the Main Mill Dam, is located on the Saranac River approximately 3.2 miles upstream from Lake Champlain, in the city of Plattsburgh in the heart of Clinton County.
“DEC is moving forward with plans to improve the Imperial Mills Dam to reconnect landlocked Atlantic Salmon to their spawning habitat and to ensure public safety,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Acting Regional Director Joe Zalewski said in a news release.
“DEC’s engineering and fisheries experts have carefully crafted this important plan and we look forward to advancing this project and improving the dam to benefit the surrounding community and local ecosystem.”
CONDUCTED OUTREACH
Before finalizing the plan for the dam, DEC conducted stakeholder outreach including a meeting with Clinton County officials the release said.
The new fish ladder will provide landlocked Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain access to potentially up to 10 miles of historic spawning habitat—more than any other river on the New York side of the lake, the release said.
Fishery survey data of the Ausable, Boquet, and Saranac rivers indicate that the Saranac River has a greater amount of quality spawning habitat and more juvenile salmon habitat than the other rivers.
Public access along the Saranac River also provides fishing opportunities. Restoring landlocked Atlantic salmon access to the spawning habitat in this section of river will benefit the State’s ongoing restoration efforts for this species in Lake Champlain, the release said.
CHAMBER SUPPORT
Lake Champlain has long been a popular fishing spot for recreational as well as professional anglers. The lake is host to many pro tournaments each year as well as smaller local events.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the move to improve the dam is welcome news.
“For many years, we have wanted to see the long proposed fish ladder created, which will enhance our area’s status as a fishing destination, while also preserving the potential of the dam to again produce clean energy,” Douglas said.
“DEC has listened to all parties and arrived at a plan that can achieve both. We thank them for this outcome and now look forward to implementation.”
MORE IMPROVEMENTS
Other improvements to the dam include repairing the outlet gate, reconfiguring the crest of the spillway, adding rock anchors to improve spillway stability, and lowering the embankment.
DEC is the partial owner of the dam structure. The dam is currently considered a ‘Class C high hazard dam,’ because if it were breached during a severe storm event, a nearby residential area and a building on Pond Street would likely experience flooding.
These locations would be expected to experience little or no flooding if the dam were breached during typical storm events. The dam embankment is stable and the work will bring the dam into compliance with dam safety regulations.
“As an adjacent property owner to the Imperial Mills Dam, Imperial Industrial Park supports DEC’s plans for the dam and appreciates their efforts to research and understand the impact of changes to the dam,” Doug Butdorf, Property Manager, Main Mill Street Investments, LLC, Imperial Industrial Park, said.
“DEC’s plan to maintain the current crest elevation, will allow our tenant, an experienced New York State hydropower development company, to quickly re-energize and improve the existing hydropower capacity of the facility, helping to meet the state’s mandated increase in renewable energy capacity and possibly supply a robust power source for the nearby Plattsburgh International Airport.”
CANOE CARRY
In addition, in consultation with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), DEC will build a new carry trail to allow safe passage around the dam for paddlers. Upon completion of work on the dam, NFCT plans to construct and maintain the path, which will include a landing, stone steps, and signage directing paddlers around the dam.
“Currently, paddlers portaging the dam drag boats up a steep bank and through a hole in a fence,” Noah Pollock, Stewardship Director, Northern Forest Canoe Trail, said.
“We are excited to work with DEC to construct a safer, more appropriate carry trail.”
BETTER PLANS
Previous designs to improve the dam included lowering the level of dam, requiring the removal, management, and disposal of 90,000 cubic yards of sediment from behind the dam.
The proposed disposal of this sediment would have resulted in filling of a wetland, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) would not permit under a Nationwide Permit.
The current plan does not require extensive removal of river sediments, filling or loss of wetlands, and – based on a pre-application meeting with USACE – the proposed fish ladder and dam modifications can be conducted under the existing authority of a Nationwide Permit.
DEC is currently completing designs for the project and expects to begin construction in 2022, and complete the project in 2023.
