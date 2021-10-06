PLATTSBURGH — ETS and its not-for-profit education program, Ready4Real, recently wrapped up its inaugural manufacturing skills training program, Ready2Create.
The 8-week program provides immersive training experience for the industry's most in-demand technical and work-readiness skills.
"The immense success of the first session of Ready2Create is a reflection of our strong community partnerships," ETS President and CEO Deb Cleary says in a recent news release. "We all feel a responsibility to serve our communities with the hard work and passion we put into this program because it’s truly making a difference in people's lives."
Ready2Create is funded by New York State Workforce Development Initiative.
100 HOURS
Eight participants, from recent high school graduates to seasoned professionals seeking a career change, comprised the first ever graduating class of Ready2Create.
They received over 100 hours of combined technical and work readiness training, engaging in a variety of sessions: Manufacturing Processes, 3D Design, Electronics Programming, Hand Tools, Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Time Management and Financial Literacy.
"Ready2Create taught me hands-on skills and enhanced my ability to communicate," graduate Austin Rabideau says in the release. "It brought out the best in me every day, and showed me that my ideas and effort could be a part of something bigger than myself.”
Participants also experienced exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of local manufacturers and completed certification for the National Work Readiness Credential, OSHA 10 and Sexual Harassment Prevention.
"What impacted me the most was touring the facilities and seeing how involved and knowledgeable the workers were," fellow graduate Francine Jolicoeur, a former breast cancer researcher, Ph.D. and Clinton Community College faculty member adds. "There was definitely comradery, collaboration and a sense of purpose that was similar to what we had experienced during the Ready2Create program.
"It opened up a broad window into the manufacturing world and I really could see myself working in that environment."
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
The tuition-free program offers additional financial support to help participants eliminate some of the barriers commonly associated with starting a new job.
“Ready2Create has been able to offer participants support by supplying funds dedicated to gas, groceries and work attire," Ready4Real and ETS Education Director Michele Armani says. "In addition, supports are also available for assistance with housing, child-care and transportation.
"We feel very fortunate to be able to offer this support with funding from the New York State Workforce Development Initiative, and see its important impact on ensuring our participants feel confident and set up for success."
NOW EMPLOYED
Graduates, including Rabideau and Jolicoeur, are now locally employed through the Ready2Create paid work experience.
This culminating piece allows participants to get on-the-job training, while still getting unprecedented financial and professional support from the Ready2Create team.
“We are so proud of each participant for their engagement with the class, and dedication to each other," Ready4Real and ETS Talent and Training Manager Cena Abramo says. "Seeing the program go from its conception to successfully creating a new strategic talent pipeline, and achieving our goal, has been a truly wonderful experience.
"As the North Country manufacturing hub continues to develop, and staffing needs continue to rise, it’s exciting to be leading the charge and taking action on fresh ideas to meet business and industry demands.
PARTNERS
Ready2Create community partners include: Technical trainers Andy Wekin, manufacturing engineer at General Composites, and Nathaniel Horn, technology teacher at Beekmantown High School. Manufacturing tours provided by Camso, Mold-Rite Plastics and AQ. Hosting space provided by the Strand Center for the Arts’ brand new Makerspace.
More Ready2Create information and winter season sign-ups available online: etsjobs.com/ready2create
