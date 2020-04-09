'I'm kind of heartbroken': Sanders supporters reflect on campaign

PLATTSBURGH — Speaking via live stream from Burlington, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced Wednesday morning that he was suspending his campaign for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
"It's really close, so I'm kind of heartbroken," said Sue Abbott-Jones of Saranac Lake, a longtime Sanders supporter who served as a delegate pledged to him at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and volunteered for his campaign.
"I had believed in Bernie since he was a mayor and his causes, they lined up with how I’ve felt invested my whole adult life."
'JUST NOT THERE'
In a video announcing the suspension, Sanders thanked volunteers, donors, event attendees, surrogates and campaign staff.
"Together, we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice."
He acknowledge the COVID-19 crisis and the economic meltdown it has wrought and argued that Congress "must address this unprecedented crisis in an unprecedented way," an effort he plans to be intensely involved in as a senator.
Sanders said he and his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, along with top staff and supporters have been working to make an honest assessment of the campaign over the past few weeks.
“If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign, but it’s just not there.”
IMPORTANT IDEAS
Marti Martin of Peru, also a campaign volunteer who helped collect signatures to get Sanders on New York's primary ballot, said she felt mixed emotions over the news.
"I think his ideas were important to have brought out into the world for discussion and I hope they’ll still be part of the platform."
She hopes Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, now the likely Democratic nominee, will have a good working relationship.
"It’s hard to know what would have happened up to the end," Martin said.
"A lot of people, I'm sure, are really brokenhearted about it because they really wanted to see Bernie get to the seat of the presidency."
MADE CHANGES
Abbott-Jones said she was not expecting Sanders to announce the effective end of his campaign.
"His supporters are so directed and we're used to a harder fight so we figured out ... ways he could possibly have won.
But even if he didn't, we wanted to go to the convention like last time and keep the pressure on it."
She still plans to vote for Sanders in the primary, but will vote for whoever runs against the current government in November.
Sanders changed a lot, Abbot-Jones said, such as bringing health care and the environment to the forefront.
She credited the senator's dedication to the founding of two local activist groups: Sunrise Adirondacks and High Peaks Democratic Socialists of America.
Abbott-Jones noted that the latter group worked to compile a list of organizations that could help people displaced and jobless due to the COVID-19 crisis, and that both groups are comprised mainly of younger people.
"I'm happy to be right alongside them and let them take the lead."
