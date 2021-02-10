PLATTSBURGH — The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors on Monday approved a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement that supports a historic renovation of the original Samuel F. Vilas Home and building and construction of a 60,000-square-foot addition.
"What's going to be really great about this is, currently, because of the upgrades... we're going to be able to allow seniors to age in place longer," Vilas Home co-owner Eli Schwartzberg said during the CCIDA meeting, held virtually.
"They would normally have to be discharged to other levels of care. We'll be able to offer more levels of care with this addition and renovation."
MODERN TIMES
Schwartzberg noted the Vilas Home's 130-year history in the City of Plattsburgh, but added that, since the rooms do not have their own bathrooms and are dorm-size, "it's sort of struggled in modern times to become competitive with the needs of the current seniors."
The new addition would add 65 rooms as well as make the current rooms of the existing Beekman Street facility larger. When completed, the Vilas Home will have 109 rooms.
Schwartzberg told The Press-Republican that the project would not be possible without the PILOT, and confirmed a minimum of 43 new jobs at the facility are anticipated, but said there will likely be more.
"You can't outsource care," he said at the meeting. "It’s all physical, it’s all hands-on.
"We’re excited to... basically bring the Vilas Home into modern times and make sure that it stays here for another 130 years for an incredible option for seniors as they age and use the service in our community."
PREVIOUS PILOT
When Schwartzberg was initially looking to purchase the Vilas Home in 2019, he applied for and was granted a Tier II PILOT through the CCIDA.
Under the agency's Uniform Tax Exemption Policy, a Tier II PILOT spans 10 years. In the first year, 50 percent of property taxes are abated. The exemption decreases by five percent in the second year, and continues going down by that increment in the subsequent years.
During the meeting, CCIDA Executive Director Renee McFarlin said the new Vilas Home project scored 13 points on the agency's uniform tax exemption work sheet for factors ranging from permanent jobs created and scholarship offerings to synergy with local suppliers, services and needs.
As a result, it is eligible for a Tier III PILOT, which spans 15 years. Property taxes will be fully abated for the first five years. In the sixth year, the exemption will decrease to 50 percent and, as with the Tier II PILOT schedule, that rate will see a five-percent reduction each year over the next nine years.
WON'T CHANGE ABATEMENT
On how the two PILOT agreements will interact, McFarlin said attorneys for both the IDA and Vilas Home will work out the legal mechanism.
"But it won’t change the degree of abatement for each aspect of the property," she continued.
"So they will still pay the same amount as prescribed in the first PILOT that the board approved last year, and then they'll pay the amounts prescribed in the one approved (Monday)."
CCIDA Chair Trent Trahan credited Schwartzberg for making the Vilas Home project a successful opportunity for the agency.
"We really liked the fact that he plans on offering scholarships to help train his employees which is really a benefit, and then the fact that he’s going to increase jobs in the area as well."
REQUIRE DOCUMENTATION
During the meeting, McFarlin noted that the only member of the public who spoke at the public hearing on the Vilas Home project in December 2020 was Fred Wachtmeister, a Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education member.
She said he reconnected following the hearing and shared that, given the project's points, he did not necessarily oppose it.
"However, he implored the board to require documentation demonstrating proof of a number of the things professed on the application such as salaries, which the board has discussed," McFarlin said.
CCIDA Board Secretary Michael Zurlo said he thought Wachtmeister's comments were "to the point," noting Schwartzberg's plans to incorporate scholarships into the project.
"I just want to assure Mr. Wachtmeister that we will be looking to ensure that those three points that benefit, that allow for a Tier 3 PILOT will be reviewed.
"I know there is certainly a willingness to do so by the project, but it will be reviewed and we do have the ability to claw back a benefit should that not come to fruition. I don’t believe it’s a problem, but it was a very good point."
