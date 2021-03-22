IDA approves Durkee development PILOT

PLATTSBURGH — In the face of continued public opposition, the Durkee lot redevelopment project jumped through another hoop Monday afternoon when the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) approved its long-awaited PILOT agreement.
More than a handful of Plattsburgh City stakeholders spoke against the payment in lieu of taxes agreement at Monday's meeting, joining 15 or so speakers from the board's February session.
Dean Devito, principal of project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC, asked that the board postpone its determination last month to afford his team additional time to respond to project critics.
The board revisited the application at its latest meeting and granted its approval.
"I feel that Prime Plattsburgh's financing scenarios proves that there's a definite need for a PILOT on the development project," CCIDA Board Member David Hoover said Monday.
"The information provided by Prime's legal counsel definitely cleared up any indecision that I had. I'm quite comfortable with their need for a PILOT to make the investment in our community — as long as Prime is fully committed to invest what they said they're going to invest."
TAX AGREEMENT
The tax agreement supports Prime's five-story, mixed-use development project planned for the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown Plattsburgh City.
The structure's residential and commercial uses, as well as a 92-space public parking lot and pedestrian walking path, will replace the lot's current 289 parking spaces.
The approved 21-year-long PILOT agreement allows the developer 100 percent abatement of real property taxes on the lot's improvements during its first seven years, including construction time.
Prime will contribute about 30 percent of those taxes in the eighth year and that percentage will gradually increase every other year thereafter. By its end, Prime will have paid over 32 percent of the site's accumulative real property taxes.
They will be required to pay taxes on the land itself from start to finish.
PROJECT OPPOSITION
There has been longstanding opposition to the project by some members of the community, including two groups: the Plattsburgh Citizen's Coalition and COPP, a group of city commercial and residential property owners.
Those who spoke Monday called the project's 2018 bid process unfair, denied any public support of the project and felt the burden of the tax agreement would weigh on taxpayers for generations.
Joan Janson, a city resident, discussed that latter point, believing the tax break meant taxpayers like herself would need to contribute more. She asked, "What do I, as a taxpayer, get in return?"
"Well I don't get an enhanced waterfront or more parks or more parking or fewer potholes on my street," Janson continued. "No. I get fewer parking spaces downtown, which are also less convenient; a huge, ugly building blocking my view of the (Saranac) River; an even wackier traffic pattern downtown; delivery trucks blocking up the streets; and, in all likelihood, empty storefront and lots of commercial space that will never be rented, because it's simply too expensive."
Janson concluded her comments, telling board members: "I'm asking you to stand with your neighbors and friends. . . I'm asking to stand with us who live here, work here and want to stay here. I'm asking you to please vote no on this outrageous PILOT agreement."
'CLAWBACK PROCEEDINGS'
CCIDA Executive Director Renee McFarlin assured the public that Prime would be held accountable for its $22.7 million commitment, as listed in its PILOT application.
"Should Prime not make that 100 percent investment, we'll take a look at the project in consideration of our clawback proceedings, as the board would look at any project that does not meet the requirements as set forth," McFarlin said.
The executive director added that many projects were held to only 80 percent of their commitment.
Asked his thoughts on Monday's approval, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the IDA's PILOT decision moved the project into its funding and development phase.
"This was expected," he said. "Although the PILOT's tax abatement schedule didn't change, I'm very happy to see the IDA put forth a Project Benefit Agreement — including clawbacks — that requires the developer to invest the money that they based their application on."
'THANK YOU'
Devito said some statements made about the project during the meeting's public comment session "were not factual," adding, "this project has been riddled with people coming forth with things that are not factual and not accurate."
The Prime official thanked the board for its time and consideration.
"We've been at this a long time," he said. "We've done our very best for both the city and what feels right for us."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.