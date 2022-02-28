ESSEX – The Essex-Charlotte, Vt. ferry is closed after drifting ice floes blocked the channel between the two ferry docks.
Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which owns the ferry, announced Monday that the crossing was down until further notice and would reopen only when the ice clears.
“Due to the heavy ice conditions this year, the Charlotte, Vt.–Essex crossing will be closed until the crossing area is free of ice,” the company said in a statement. “We will be monitoring the lake ice conditions and will put out another notification when the ... crossing is open again.”
The Grand Isle, Vt.–Plattsburgh (Cumberland Head) crossing is open and running, the company said.
Many Essex residents use the ferry to get to medical appointments at University of Vermont Medical Center or for grocery shopping in Burlington.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this challenging winter,” the statement said.
