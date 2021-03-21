CROWN POINT — Four ice anglers were stranded on Lake Champlain after they plunged into the lake here Sunday afternoon.
The four fishermen, two men and two male teenagers, went out on the ice, despite poor ice conditions and warm weather, and fell in.
They were able to pull themselves back on the ice but couldn’t make their way back to shore as the ice kept breaking apart. They were about 600 feet from shore, Essex County Deputy Fire Director Matt Watts said.
The Crown Point Fire Department first arrived to the stranded fishermen about two minutes after the call originally came in at 3:09 p.m. Crown Point immediately called for Ticonderoga’s ice water rescue team, Watts said.
Rescue teams wearing insulated and buoyant suits left the shore with rescue sleds tied to ropes to get the anglers back to solid ground. Ice kept breaking underneath the rescue teams, but they were eventually able to reach the fishermen, where they brought them back one by one, Watts said.
The first angler was back on shore at 3:45 p.m., and the last one was back by 4 p.m., Watts said.
They each refused medical treatment and changed into dry clothes at a nearby home, where they warmed up, Watts said.
Further details about the four anglers were not available.
The Crown Point and Ticonderoga fire departments as well as Lamoille, Vermont, EMS, Moira EMS, Essex County Sherriff’s Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Police assisted in the rescue, Watts said.
“It worked out really well. Everyone did an outstanding job. It was a great group effort.”
