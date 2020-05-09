PERU — Matthew Guski graduated from basic training for the U.S. Navy, March 27.
His mother Honora Frechette and his family were not able to attend his ceremony.
Witnessing this wonderful and outstanding achievement was denied because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is preventing family and friends from seeing their loved ones graduate.
Guski's family from the town of Peru was no exception.
"Right before Matthew left, he kept telling his brother and sister, 'You're going to see me on (March 27),'" Frechette said.
"That's what we were hanging on to. We were sad he was leaving but thought we were going to see him again in person. Then COVID-19 just kept getting bigger, and the chance we had to go see him was gone."
CHANGED PLANS
Guski left for training Jan. 28, and he is currently stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois.
Leading up to his graduation, hopes of attending continued to fade for Frechette, Guski's two siblings, Jake, 11, and Bella, 8, and the rest of his family.
"We were all planning on flying out for his graduation," Frechette said. "My dad started saying early on he did not think it would happen, and it turns out he was right."
While all the family was disappointed about not being able to attend, that did not diminish their excitement for Guski.
"We are all so proud of him," Frechette said.
DETERMINATION
Before joining the Navy, Guski wanted to become a member of the Air Force.
"He was always interested in the Air Force," Frechette said. "He had airplanes on his walls as a little guy. He applied and was denied for the Air Force, though, and he was devastated."
Guski turned his devastation into motivation quickly, however, and focused all his attention toward joining the Navy.
"I remember him telling me at one point, 'You know, I was meant to be in the Navy,'" Frechette said. "He was determined after he was denied by the Air Force to get in the Navy, and he did just that. He was not going to give up."
STAYING IN TOUCH
Since Guski and his family are separated, Frechette has been doing the best she can to stay in touch with her son.
While Guski was in training, Frechette utilized the Sandboxx app, which allows for families to use a computer or mobile device to send a physical letter on next-day delivery to their loved ones in basic training.
"It's weird being a mom and not being able to mom in the sense that I can't see him every day and get to spend time with him, so using Sandboxx was so awesome," Frechette said.
"Now, we can stay in touch by phone, but using Sandboxx was awesome and a fun experience. With all the technology nowadays, it's fun to actually write letters."
PROUD MOM
Nothing will make up for the fact Frechette could not see her son graduate, but she said knowing her son is doing well is what matters most.
"The one thing I always say about Matthew is he gave me the greatest gift anyone could give me because he made me a mom," Frechette said. "He is my oldest child. He is such a good soul and a great kid. I love him so much."
In the world we live in now with the novel coronavirus taking its toll, Frechette said it's hard to predict when she will see her son in person again.
She hopes she can go see him this summer but knows nothing can be definite at this point.
THE LETTER
Whenever they can see each other again, Frechette will have something special to give her son.
She actually has the letter she intended to send to him on the morning of his graduation.
"The letter did not go to him and actually came back to me in the mail because it was not deliverable once he graduated," Frechette said.
"Everything I wrote to him that morning he never saw, so I am going to give it to him the next time I see him. I will not read it to him over the phone. I want him to read what I was thinking that morning and how proud I was."
Whenever Guski can see his mother again, that letter will be there for him to open.
