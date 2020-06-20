MORRISONVILLE — When it comes to Hometown Heroes, Sarahdella Rousia says her father, Anthony T. Esposito Jr., more than fit the bill.
Rousia, who lives in Clifton Park, said it was during a visit to her parents in Morrisonville last summer that she saw banners hanging from light poles in the Town of Plattsburgh, honoring the area's active duty and veteran service persons.
"I knew he needed to be on one," the 32-year-old told The Press-Republican. "He has always been a 'work first' type of guy. He is so lovable, too, and friendly.
"I feel so lucky to call him my dad."
HONORING LOCAL HEROES
The town kicked off its Hometown Heroes Banners Program last year, partnering with area families to recognize 28 of the region's, and the nation's, heroes.
The sponsored banners feature the individual's photo, name and branch of service.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman had hoped the program would grow each year and town officials have said 10 additional banners were purchased this year.
While the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed banner placement for the 2020 season, as of Friday, more than half of the banners had been hung and were expected to stay up through Veteran's Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
THE 'CAN DO!' SPIRIT
One, hanging on Smithfield Boulevard just past the street's intersection with Tom Miller Road, features Esposito, a retired E-9 Master Chief of the U.S. Navy.
Rousia said her dad was active duty immediately following his 1975 graduation from Mount Assumption Institute, or M.A.I, in the City of Plattsburgh, until 1979 when he was honorably released and transferred to the naval reserves.
Esposito served as a member of the Naval Construction Battalion, or Seabees, who are tasked with the construction of bases and the building of airfields, roads, bridges and other support facilities.
Rousia said her father spoke often of the "Can do!" spirit and took pride in his battalion's motto: We build, we fight.
"Three things that were really important to him were earning respect from above and below (his rank), showing respect and being knowledgeable about his career," Rousia said.
While in the reserves, Rousia said her dad worked for local construction group Luck Brothers Inc. during the weekdays and traveled to the reserves on the weekends.
"He's just always been a worker."
BUILDING A HOME BASE
Esposito, 63, and wife Pamela had four daughters: Elizabeth, Antonia, Sarahdella and Autumn Angel.
While he traveled far and often for work, Rousia said her dad wanted to keep the kids put at their childhood home in Morrisonville, the town where he was born and raised.
"He didn't want us to transfer from school to school and have to make new friends," Rousia said. "They kept our home base there, near family."
'WHEN'S DAD COMING HOME?'
Thinking back, Rousia said memorable moments of her dad's career was the unveiling of the Lone Sailor Statue in Burlington, Vt. in 2005, which he had attended in uniform, and waiting for him to come back home.
"We always looked forward to seeing him come home, because he'd come in uniform," she said of she and her sisters. "As a little kid, it was always, 'When's Dad coming home?'
"My mom would make it exciting. We'd have girls weekends when he was at the reserves, but seeing him come through the door — that was always exciting."
And after his travels, Rousia said he'd often bring back little gifts, many of which she'd kept through the years, including a pair of vintage, egg-shaped trinkets or jewelry boxes from London.
"They have little flakes of gold inlay," she said. "I've always loved those, because they're just so pretty."
And Rousia said her dad didn't overlap gifts, making sure each of his girls received something unique, "so that we all got something different."
IT COMES NATURAL
For the Father's Day weekend, Rousia said she and her sisters would all be in town to celebrate their dad, and planned to make a trip to his banner, which she had purchased as a gift during the holidays.
"I think he was definitely moved that this was his gift, but he's so humble about it; he doesn't seek glory," Rousia said. "He just does things, because it comes naturally to him.
"He's just awesome."
