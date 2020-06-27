'I Don't See How That Helps': City Police under scrutiny over 2017 detainment

PLATTSBURGH — A former Plattsburgh man says a video of his 2017 detainment by Plattsburgh City Police strongly suggests the department needs to rethink its methods.
Former Plattsburgh resident Zachary Butchino posted the edited video of surveillance footage from within the department's holding cells on Facebook on June 14. The video shows his detainment after his arrest in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2017.
Butchino, 32, who now lives in the Philippines, says a poor understanding of mental health by police led to his rough treatment by several officers that night.
Butchino filed a formal complaint after his arrest, which prompted an internal investigation, said Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter, who was a sergeant in the department at the time and not involved in the incident.
Ritter would not comment on whether that investigation led to any disciplinary actions.
THE ARREST
Butchino maintains that he did not commit the crime that he was apprehended for that August night.
It was just before 3 a.m. when a woman reported an assault near The Pepper restaurant in downtown Plattsburgh, saying that the man she was with had been attacked.
The woman told police the suspect was a heavy-set white man wearing a blue sweatshirt. Butchino can be seen wearing a green t-shirt in footage following his apprehension, as well as in security footage from the Monopole Bar from just before 2:30 a.m.
Shortly after the incident was called in to police, Butchino was detained on Bridge Street by the bridge, according to Ritter. Butchino was held until the woman who reported the incident was brought there and positively identified him.
Butchino said he was just walking home to his apartment on Jay Street after ending a night of bar-hopping with a friend with some pizza at Pizza Bono.
IN THE PRECINCT
Butchino was brought to the police department and was briefly held in the department’s booking room before being placed in a cell at 3:25 a.m.
Butchino, an Afghanistan veteran who served in the Army from 2007 to 2010 before being honorably discharged, said he suffers from anxiety and post traumatic stress syndrome. When he was shut into the cell, he said, his mental state started to deteriorate.
“When they closed that cell door, I kind of lost it,” Butchino said. “Fueled by the anxiety, fueled by the alcohol, it just made me into somebody that I’ve never seen.”
In surveillance footage of Cell 1, the first cell Butchino was held in that night, he can be seen acclimating to his surroundings. He began to rattle the bars of the cell around 3:40 a.m.
By 3:55 a.m., Butchino had begun repeatedly yelling for his medication, which he continued to do until an officer spoke with him at approximately 4:37 a.m., saying that he couldn't provide Butchino the medication and that Butchino would get his phone call when he calmed down.
The police, by law, are not allowed to provide inmates medication, Ritter said.
“My understanding is that that is a liability thing,” he said. “Unless we’re talking about something that is an urgent need, I don’t see how we would be the appropriate people to dispense medication like that.”
CONSTANT WATCH
Roughly six minutes after the interaction with the officer, the footage shows Butchino attempting to hang himself with a noose made from his clothes. That led to Butchino being moved to a cell within an officer’s sightline so he could be kept under constant watch, Ritter said.
It was following that transfer of the cells that the main altercation between Butchino and officers occurred.
At 4:46 a.m., after he had been placed in Cell 4 and was instructed to remove his shorts, Butchino can be seen exiting the open door of the cell.
Butchino said he was trying to hear the officers, and it was at this moment that he was confronted by one of the officers in the hallway. He did not specify which one.
“As soon as he saw me, he jumped on me like he thought I was going to attack him,” Butchino said.
Ritter says that this is the point where Butchino “engaged” with officers, before he was shoved back into Cell 4.
The surveillance footage does not definitively show much. Only a small portion of the back of Butchino’s shoulders and head are visible in the camera frame at the time of the interaction, and none of the officers involved are visible.
Asked if any other camera angles were available, Ritter said that all available footage was provided.
USE OF FORCE
Immediately after that altercation, the footage shows Butchino was shut in Cell 4, before an officer returned with what appears to be a yellow taser and opened the cell door. Butchino was not tased.
At 4:47 a.m., Butchino can be seen attempting to close the door, leading officers to force the door open, at which point Butchino gives the officer with the taser a one-armed shove. Four officers then rush into the cell and can be seen shoving Butchino into the corner while a fifth officer watches from outside the cell.
Due to the amount of people in the small space, it is difficult to determine the exact actions of everyone involved.
Butchino said he was punched in the face numerous times, and that his genitals were grabbed and twisted.
Ritter called those allegations “other than what I can visibly see and hear in the video -- those are the things I know."
After the officers stripped Butchino to his boxers -- Ritter said it was to prevent him from using his clothes as a noose again -- they left the cell. Butchino can be seen with a bloodied nose and face.
Following the scuffle, the surveillance footage from the booking room shows several of the officers involved mocking Butchino saying, “I thought the guys who went to Afghanistan were tough,” “We’ll give you a tissue the next time you start crying,” and “You can sit there and bleed for a while and relax.”
The rest of Butchino’s night passed without incident.
ARRAIGNED
Officers can be seen entering Cell 4 at 5:18 a.m. to retrieve a badge that had come off while removing Butchino’s clothes. It was removed without any issues, Ritter said, and Butchino was cooperative.
At 6:10 a.m., Butchino was removed to be fingerprinted, photographed and processed on a third-degree assault charge stemming from the incident he was detained for, Ritter said.
At 7:52 a.m., Butchino was removed from the cell to be arraigned in City Court.
Butchino said that he eventually took a conditional plea deal for the assault charge to avoid jail time.
"I took the deal because my lawyer said, even with my evidence, if I took it to trial, I could get the max (sentence)," Butchino said.
The several hours of surveillance footage from various areas within the police department were provided to the Press-Republican by Ritter, who said that the same materials were provided to Butchino when he submitted requests under the Freedom of Information Law.
MENTAL HEALTH
The longer Butchino was imprisoned that night, he said, the worse his mental state became.
“I was just scared. A lot of it, I was just probably blowing way out of proportion, because that’s what my anxiety does,” Butchino said. “Their actions only fueled the idea that this was going to get worse.”
And Ritter himself said that the mocking following the quarrel in the cell was inappropriate.
“I don’t see how that helps a situation, especially in that situation,” he said.
Butchino hopes that some mental health-related reform can be made at the city department, so that no mentally ill person will have to deal with a situation like the one he went through.
“If I was having a heart attack at the precinct, they would have to bring me to the hospital,” Butchino said. “Shouldn’t it be the same protocol if it’s a mental health emergency?”
At the time, Butchino was taking sertraline to treat depression and prazosin to treat his PTSD and nightmares, he said, as well as another medication meant to be taken during times of high anxiety.
It is an area that Ritter agrees the department could use a stronger focus on.
“There’s a lot of merit to specific training of dealing with mentally ill persons within a detention scenario,” Ritter said. “That is something we’ll be focusing on (going forward) for certain.”
All five of the officers involved in the encounter with Butchino -- Chad Welch, Adam Wood, Joshua Pond, Kristopher Minogue and Joel Vassar -- still work for the department.
“I wouldn’t want to speak for them, but I think that it’s very clear that this was a lesson for all of them, in how people in that situation need to be treated,” Ritter said.
BUTCHINO INVESTIGATION
Butchino said he filed a formal complaint regarding his treatment while incarcerated shortly after the night he was held at the department.
When being interviewed for this article, Ritter initially said an internal investigation had taken place following the complaint, and that he was still working on collecting the documents related to the investigation.
When later interviewed, Ritter said that he had come across a letter from an insurance company used by the city, Tokio Marine HCC, advising the chief at the time to refrain from speaking to anyone outside of the department or the company’s offices about the incident and the subsequent investigation.
Ritter said he spoke with an attorney retained by the city through Tokio Marine and was told he should similarly refrain from providing any information about “the incident and anything stemming from it."
Ritter did provide information and clarification for things he had already spoken about with the Press-Republican and other media outlets.
