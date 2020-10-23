PERU — There will be rolling lane closures in support of a utility installation over I-87 in the area of Exit 35 in Clinton County, according to a State Department of Transportation release.
The rolling lane closures will be carried out by the New York State Police for the northbound and then the southbound lanes of I-87 near Exit 35 in Peru.
Work is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 and is expected to be complete by late morning that same day.
The work will be weather dependent.
Motorists should expect to encounter a five to seven-minute delay for each rolling lane closure and plan accordingly.
