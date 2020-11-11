Hughes sworn in as Area 8 rep

PLATTSBURGH — Democrat Wendell Hughes was sworn in as Clinton County Area 8 legislator Tuesday evening.
With all absentee votes counted, the soon-to-be retired corrections officer of more than 30 years maintained the lead he had over Republican-endorsed William "Bill" Fisher based on unofficial election night totals.
The new ballot totals were not immediately available Tuesday.
"The only thing that I can do is thank the voters of Area 8," he told The Press-Republican following his first meeting in the position. "It was incredible."
UNEXPIRED TERM
The Area 8 slot — which represents parts of both the city and Town of Plattsburgh — became vacant in April when Mark Dame, a Republican, moved to South Carolina permanently.
The legislature appointed former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill to the position with the understanding that he would not run for the seat in the upcoming general election.
With his election, Hughes will serve the remainder of Dame's unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
He plans to run for re-election next fall.
ORIENTATION
Prior to being sworn in by County Clerk John Zurlo, Hughes underwent an orientation process with County Administrator Michael Zurlo to get up to speed on what serving on the legislature will entail.
"Everything's coming together so quickly," Hughes said.
He noted it was a lot of information to take in, and said he read the text of all 75 resolutions on Tuesday night's legislative agenda.
Hughes believes his strategy of walking the district made an impact on the vote, but hopes that campaigning next year can be different, namely sans masks.
He added that it was an honor to fill the seats of legislators he grew up watching.
GOOD CAMPAIGN
Reached Tuesday, Fisher congratulated Hughes, noting the Democrats' apparent sweep in the City of Plattsburgh.
“(Hughes) ran a very good campaign. I was happy to run, I learned a lot and it was a great experience for me.
“I hope the best for Clinton County, and if there’s anything I can do to help, I will definitely step up and do what I can.”
In a statement, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman also extended his congratulations to Hughes.
"During his campaign he reached out numerous times to better understand the area and issues he was seeking to represent, such as the development at the old County Airport.
"Wendell brings accessible leadership and deep commitment to public service. I am proud to call him a colleague in local government.”
WELCOMED BY BOARD
Earlier in the day, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the board welcomes Hughes and is glad he is aboard.
“We're glad that the area will be represented by a full-time legislator,” he added.
“We look forward to working with him.”
With Hughes' election, the county legislature is now split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. In that situation, it is up to the county clerk, Republican John Zurlo, to break the tie and decide the majority.
Henry said he would let the legislators speak to whether they were content to continue with his leadership, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.