PLATTSBURGH — Hudson Headwaters Health Network will form a task force aimed at ensuring the organization is inclusive of everyone it serves and provides the best possible care for all patients.
In a memo to network staff, CEO Dr. D. Tucker Slingerland announced the creation of Hudson Headwaters CARES (Culturally Appropriate and Responsive Education and Services): The Task Force for Health Equity.
"Staff from various departments and community members, invited by me, will review our messaging, approach to care and employment to make sure we are inclusive of everyone in the communities that we serve, just as our mission states," he wrote.
"At first glance, the North Country may not appear that diverse but I think if we take the time to look closer, with the goal of better understanding the perspective of others, we’ll be certain to find opportunities to improve."
40TH ANNIVERSARY
In the memo, Slinglerland wrote that next year is Hudson Headwaters' 40th anniversary.
"As with any major milestone, it is a time to celebrate and reflect."
He referenced the history of community health centers like Hudson Headwaters, which he said have become the foundation of the United States' primary care system.
"Our mission to provide accessible, high-quality health care regardless of an ability to pay was a groundbreaking concept when we opened our first health center in Chestertown (New York)," Slingerland continued.
"Today, with 19 health centers (and growing), it’s clear that our approach and work is vital to the health and well-being of our communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY
Slingerland wrote that both the COVID-19 pandemic and events and protests across the country "have brought persistent and systemic racial and social inequalities to the forefront."
Recent protests following the death of African-American man George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes — including some in Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown and Saranac Lake — have called for an end to police brutality and racism.
"In response to this, both the American Public Health Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians have declared racism a public health emergency and, now more than ever, attention is being paid to health equity— the understanding that everyone should have the opportunity to attain their highest level of health," Slingerland added.
"Our mission statement emphasizes that we provide accessible care to everyone in the communities we serve, and for 40 years, we’ve helped our patients live healthier lives so they can make the most out of each and every day.
"But it’s now time to take a closer look, as both a provider of care and a large employer, to ensure we’re equally including everyone regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or beliefs."
'TIME TO DO THE WORK'
Hudson Headwaters Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said the Hudson Headwaters CARES initiative was prompted in-house, and that Slingerland believes the project is incredibly important.
“We appreciate the community's interest in this newly announced task force to enhance our mission to provide accessible, high quality care for everyone in the communities we serve," Slingerland said in a statement.
"Now it’s time to do the work. We will be prepared to talk more about this in the future and look forward to sharing specific actions and outcomes as they develop.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
