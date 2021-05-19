QUEENSBURY — CaptureRx, which provides administrative services to Hudson Headwaters Health Network, experienced a data breach earlier this year, but so far an investigation has not identified any actual or attempted misuse of patient information.
Hudson Headwaters reported Wednesday that CaptureRx — an organization which processes 340B Drug Pricing Program prescription claims using specifically-developed computer software — notified the network of the Feb. 6 breach on March 30, a press release said.
"The breach included limited data on approximately 8,100 Hudson Headwaters patients."
Patients affected by the breach will receive letters from CaptureRx. For additional information, patients can call Capture Rx's dedicated toll-free assistance line at 855-654-0919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website, www.capturerx.com.
According to the release, the 340B Drug Pricing Program is a federal government program that requires drug manufacturers to provide discounted, outpatient medications to eligible health care organizations, which allows them to expand health care services within their communities.
THOROUGH REVIEW
After becoming aware of unusual activity, CaptureRx immediately began an investigation and worked to assess the security of its systems, the release said.
On Feb. 19, the probe determined that certain files were accessed without authorization on Feb. 6.
CaptureRx then conducted a thorough review of the files' full contents to determine if any sensitive information was present at the time of the incident.
The investigation determined that, when accessed, the relevant files contained patients' first names, last names, dates of birth, prescription information and, for some, the medical record number.
"To date, CaptureRx is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of patient information as a result of this incident," the release said.
REMAIN VIGILANT
In addition to confirming the security of its systems and reviewing the files, CaptureRx notified business partners associated with that sensitive information.
"As part of CaptureRx’s ongoing commitment to the security of information, all policies and procedures are being reviewed and enhanced and additional workforce training is being conducted to reduce the likelihood of a similar event in the future," the release said.
"We encourage affected patients to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors."
