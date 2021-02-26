QUEENSBURY — In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Hudson Headwaters Health Network says all year long it plans to share a milestone retrospective while also unveiling plans to secure and strengthen regional healthcare for the next 40 years.
"Hudson Headwaters has always been about and for our communities," Founder Dr. John Rugge says in a recent news release. "Any celebration of Hudson Headwaters is first and foremost an expression of gratitude.
"This milestone is about the countless community members, staff, elected officials, donors and patients who together have made the organization what it is today."
HUDSON HISTORY
The story began in 1974, when Dr. Rugge opened a single health center in Chestertown. The Hudson Headwaters network was officially incorporated as a community health center in 1981.
Today, its comprised of 21 community-based, primary care health centers.
Its service area spans more than 7,200 square miles, stretching from Saratoga up to the Canadian border.
With its 200 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, along with more than 200 nurses and other clinical staff, the Hudson Headwaters network reaches about 100,000 people.
'FORTY FORWARD'
A special anniversary logo and "Forty Forward" theme have been created to mark the network's 40th anniversary. Both will be featured in special editions of the Hudson Headwaters Health magazine in May and November.
Vice President of Communications and Philanthropy Jessica Rubin said the theme was about reflecting on the past with a focus on the future.
"We will celebrate the legacy of Hudson Headwaters by reemphasizing our commitment to our patients, communities and partners," Rubin says in the release.
“The best way to do that is to envision the next 40 years of accessible care."
PATIENTS DESERVE IT
Over the next year, Hudson Headwaters will announce several strategic initiatives to expand health care access and enhance patient care.
Its priorities will include improving technology infrastructure, including telehealth capabilities, and building upon strong partnerships with local and regional health care and community organizations.
"2021 is all about looking forward," CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland says in the release. "Our patients deserve forward-looking health care and Hudson Headwaters' 40th anniversary is an opportunity to share what’s possible with the continued support of our communities and partners."
