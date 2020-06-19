PLATTSBURGH — Even as Hudson Headwaters Health Network's clinics have returned to normal operating hours, COVID-19-related safety precautions remain in place.
“One of the things that we really want people to know is that we really don’t want people to delay care or be nervous about going to a health center,” Hudson Headwaters Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said.
IMPACTED VISITS
Hudson Headwaters Vice President for Health Center Performance Nick Rebmann explained that the last 14 weeks have been a delicate balance between dealing with the pandemic and ensuring patients have access to quality health care.
Prior to COVID-19, the network's 19 health centers would collectively see 1,300 to 1,400 patients each day.
Towards the start of the outbreak, Hudson Headwaters canceled or postponed about 8,000 patient appointments, which dropped daily numbers to the 300 to 400 range, Hooper said.
A significant amount of those visits have been re-established, and over the last several weeks, the network has gotten back up to 85 to 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 primary care volume, which speaks to pent-up demand, Rebmann added.
“As we’ve seen the incidence rate continue to decline in our area, which has been a very good thing to see, I think we’re starting to have patients want to come in to be seen.”
And as of Friday, all but seven of the 83 staff members Hudson Headwaters had furloughed had come back to work, Hooper said.
The remaining seven are expected to return in July.
SCREENERS, SHIELDS
At the height of the pandemic, Hudson Headwaters implemented outdoor screening for COVID-19 symptoms.
“That was really implemented to mitigate any risk to our employees and also mitigate any risk of potentially infected patients coming inside our building," Rebmann explained.
"So we had actually set up COVID screening tents at various locations across our network."
He noted that a tent remains up at the Champlain health center, but demand for symptomatic patients has gone down drastically.
Health centers continue to have dedicated screeners at their entrances to ensure no high-risk patients go into the buildings, Rebmann continued.
“Then inside we’ve got plexiglass sneeze shields that are placed at all of our check-in and checkout areas, we’re providing masks for those that don’t have them, but most patients are coming in with masks, that we’re seeing.”
Hudson Headwaters is additionally trying to limit the number of visitors by asking drivers to stay in their cars when possible, and has enhanced cleaning protocols, Hooper added.
And the clinics have returned to normal operating hours, including evenings.
The organization will continue to follow state Department of Health and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance going forward, Rebmann said.
TELEHEALTH
As COVID-19 impacted operations, Hudson Headwaters got its telehealth program up and running.
Over the past four months, the network has had more than 20,000 telehealth appointments, Rebmann said.
At the height of the pandemic, such visits accounted for 40 percent of all appointments.
“That was a key aspect of keeping people in a reduced risk situation, you know, from coming out and being exposed potentially," Rebmann said.
That percentage is now at about 15 to 20 percent, and is expected to fall between 20 to 25 percent as time goes on.
And over the next several months, the network will introduce a new platform that will be integrated into its electronic health record.
“It’ll be an easier pathway for people to have a telehealth visit," Rebmann said.
“We really see telehealth as a key component of health care delivery in the future."
TESTING
Hudson Headwaters is directing those who feel they need to be tested for COVID-19 toward health centers in Champlain, Ticonderoga, Warrensburg and West Mountain, Hooper said.
Most recently, the network has implemented a self-administered test, which involves a much shorter swab than the nasopharyngeal one that sort of “tickles your brain,” Rebmann added.
“We’re allowing patients to schedule an appointment to get a COVID test for those that need it for work requirements or other circumstances.”
None of the tests administered at Hudson Headwaters health centers have come back positive since June 4, Hooper said Thursday.
