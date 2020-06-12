'How do we see the other as ourselves?': SUNY Plattsburgh diversity chief on moving forward

PLATTSBURGH — Hard conversations, institutional examination and changes, a shift to a radical kind of love.
Those actions need to take place in order to address and root out racial injustice, according to SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Dr. Michelle Cromwell.
“It’s a radical love because, yeah, you can empathize," they told the Press-Republican. "You can walk in my shoes and then you can take off my shoes and you put yours on and then it’s like all bets are off.
"But you have to take on my suffering as your suffering and that means that has to come from a radical shift, ... and are people willing to do that?”
'THIS IS NOT NEW'
When Cromwell — who is also the college's chief diversity officer — first learned that George Floyd, an African-American man, had died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, their first thought was, "Here we go again."
“This is not new. Just like any other human being, I really felt a sense of disgust.”
Knowing that — as a black woman, mother of a black son and student of anti-racism — they had to do something, Cromwell then shifted to their own self-care in order to deal with any re-emerging trauma.
All the colleges Cromwell has worked at have been predominantly white institutions.
“There’s a level of racial trauma that you experience existing in white spaces as a black body, so when things like this happen, you are re-traumatized," they said.
They also understood the need to create spaces for people — black folks, non-black people of color and people of whiteness — to deal with these issues and to heal.
For example, SUNY Plattsburgh hosted a Racial Violence Solidarity Night the Friday following Floyd's death, and on Friday started hosting affinity processing spaces, beginning with one geared toward black bodies.
TIME FOR ACTION
In the wake of Floyd's death, Cromwell expected the community of Plattsburgh to go beyond words, get out of “blissful ignorance” and do something.
While everyone wants to talk, make a statement and have rallies and marches, there comes a time for going beyond guilt, shame and sadness to find time for action, they continued.
“For me the action is that we have to critically examine our institutions” to understand how they perpetuate injustice, Cromwell said.
Cromwell chose not to attend the No Justice No Peace Walk for Change in Plattsburgh Saturday, first pointing to the threat of violence made via Snapchat against a similar rally that occurred in Saranac Lake last week.
“I’m very aware that I’m in an area where people have guns, you know, and people that have sentiments that are anti-black sentiments," they said.
Cromwell added that they did not know what could happen and were keeping in mind both their high visibility in the community and their 24-year-old son's emotional safety.
OPEN THE DOOR
In Plattsburgh, Cromwell sees an interesting duality. On the one hand, it is one of the kindest and most welcoming communities they, a native of Trinidad, have been to in the United States.
“And on the other hand — it could be just because of where people are — there is an unwillingness or an 'un-ability' for people to be able to explore their own proximity to power, you know, and how that makes them a weapon of oppression.
“And that’s difficult for some people to grapple with because, ‘How can I be nice and kind and welcoming and still be those things?’”
Cromwell does not believe the community has had intentional opportunities to “really interrogate that proximity to power, specifically as people of whiteness.
“It makes them unable to see when some of their actions are bigoted or prejudicial, and you can be all those things while still being nice and kind and welcoming and that’s the insidious underbelly.”
Cromwell feels the onus is on people who have both the social currency of whiteness and access to communities unwilling to have those conversations to open the door for others, like Cromwell, to get in.
"And I’m also willing to open my door to allow people that wouldn’t necessarily come through the door to come in because we have to have those conversations.”
NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE
People who reply, “All lives matter,” when confronted with the sentiment, “Black lives matter,” do not understand the two are not mutually exclusive, Cromwell said.
“There is a significance and a sacredness to all human life,” they emphasized.
“That’s the end goal and that’s sort of like a utopia.”
But we can't get there if we do not recognize or want to understand that 13 percent of the U.S. population — those who are black — are treated as though they are subhuman, do not matter and are not seen, Cromwell said.
“That’s the conversation that people don’t want to have because if we have that conversation, it will mean that people will have to look in the mirror and examine how they themselves perpetuate that lack of humanity in not seeing this part of the population as human.
"We can’t talk about all lives mattering until we talk about black lives mattering because ... it’s not one or the other.”
The statement of "all lives matter" in part shows people cannot have an emotional attachment to black lives, and thus cannot say that black lives matter, Cromwell said.
"That’s something that we have to examine. How do we then take on the suffering of these people that we’re segregated from in many ways?" the pacifist and practicing Buddhist posed.
"How do we take on the suffering of those folks as our suffering? And that’s the radical change that we have to make. You know, how do we see the other as ourselves?”
MULTIPLE LEVELS
Changes need to take place on a number of levels and will require multiple citizens to get involved, Cromwell said.
For example, the change of heart towards a radical love needs to happen at the individual micro-level, coupled with hard conversations with children and families.
At higher levels comes examination of institutions for what policies and practices need to change.
“And then at the macro level, we have to look at our laws," Cromwell continued.
"We have to look at who is accountable and how do we hold people answerable and the only way to hold people answerable is through our laws" which should ensure people have equal and equitable experiences.
"Other than that it’s just cheap talk and then things happen again and then everybody rises up, but then what?”
LEAN IN TO EACH OTHER
On SUNY Plattsburgh’s role in facilitating conversations within the community, Cromwell pointed to a recent webinar hosted by the University of Southern California which focused on providing support for black employees in predominantly white spaces.
They have spoken with college President Dr. Alexander Enyedi about how the institution's role is to be in and of the community.
"So we’re starting to think about what that might look like and if we can probably try to host a webinar like this that will pull people from Vermont, from this side of New York, from Canada to engage in those conversations.”
As these conversations happen, Cromwell said they need help from local people with community ties, adding that these conversations must continue to occur when they are not contextual or topical.
“I see Plattsburgh as home," they continued.
"I love this community so I want us to ... lean in to each other. I really want us as a community to lean in to each other even to people that we assume are disparate and different and not at all like us."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.