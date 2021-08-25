PAUL SMITHS – For decades, Paul Smith’s College and the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake were synonymous, with the school running the lodging property as a full-service hotel and learning center in the midst of the village.
The relationship began in 1961 when the college took ownership of the 88-room hotel. The college’s hotel management and culinary curricula were a perfect match for the needs of the inn and its clientele.
Students were schooled 10 miles away on campus, and then employed this knowledge in a real-life environment at the hotel. However, that relationship ended in 2007 when Paul Smith's sold the Hotel Saranac to the Arora family, which in turn, sold to New Hampshire-based Roedel Companies in 2013.
The Roedel family has long-time connections to Saranac Lake: their mother was born and raised in the village, and their grandfather was a doctor who treated patients suffering from tuberculosis. The Roedels have embarked on a $30 million revival of the Hotel Saranac in a quest to return the property to its lost grandeur, albeit with modern resort amenities.
The hotel’s design roots can be traced to the Davanzati Palace in Florence, Italy. Now, with Paul Smith's understanding the importance of the hotel to the community’s economy, the two entities are about to partner once again, a press release said.
As a part of the hotel's restoration, the school will receive a downstairs conference room, to be named the Paul Smith’s College Room.
Hotel ownership also has intentions of naming other rooms as well.
“It’s important for us to honor this relationship that dated back about five decades,” said Fred Roedel, Chief Financial Officer. “In looking at the present and the future, I think this is a good time for both parties to re-engage. It’s a small start, but it’s a start nevertheless. We’re proud to have one of our conference rooms bear the name of Paul Smith’s College.”
As the “new” Hotel Saranac seeks connections to the Adirondacks and the Tri-Lakes area, Roedel added that other rooms at the hotel will also bear names that are endemic to the region.
Formal naming and opening events are being considered for the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24 and will involve past Paul Smith's students who worked at the Hotel Saranac.
