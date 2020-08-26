Hotel developer requests purchase and sale agreement with city

IMAGE PROVIDEDAn aerial view of the possible footprint of a 120-room hotel that Skyward Hospitality has pitched for the City of Plattsburgh’s Harborside area, located by the waterfront off Dock Street. Skyward CEO Jacob Wright said the rendering was preliminary and subject to change. The group has requested to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with the city for some 11 acres there. If successful, Skyward has expressed interest in also developing a second hotel for extended stays, as well as an office building. The pitched hotel hoped to have venue space and two eateries.