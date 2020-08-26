Hotel developer requests purchase and sale agreement with city

PLATTSBURGH — The hospitality group eyeing 11 acres by the "parking lot to nowhere" has requested a purchase and sale agreement with the Lake City.
"Once we start moving forward in earnest, we're going to have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars," Skyward Hospitality CEO Jacob Wright said. "Without a purchase and sale agreement, there is no legal contract for me to actually buy the land after I've spent all of that money.
"I need that to move forward."
SEEKING DEVELOPERS
The city has long hoped to develop waterfront property down by its marina off Dock Street. A Syracuse developer pitched a hotel for the spot in the early 2000s, but it fell through, solidifying the site's nickname as the "parking lot to nowhere."
Skyward Hospitality of Lake Placid was the sole bidder to respond to the City of Plattsburgh's most recent request for proposals and the hospitality management group proposed a multi-phase project with two hotels and an office building.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the city's Community Development Office had contacted other developers that had expressed interest on the project in years past. Community Development Director Matthew Miller said those firms had declined to submit proposals, siting economic concerns.
Councilors OK'd city officials to enter into conversations with Skyward in June.
WATERFRONT HOTEL
The hospitality group recently presented an update to the Common Council, noting some changes to its original plans. Wright said Skyward had chosen to pull the project's multiple phases and instead zero in on a 120-room hotel.
"I don't want to confuse being able to get this approved with worrying about an office building that might happen three years from now," he said. "I think the smartest way to get this done and actually get it in the ground is to just focus on this."
Should the group purchase the 11 acres there, other projects could happen down the line, he added.
The proposed hotel was hoped to sit on the shores of Lake Champlain, include two eateries and 4,000 square feet of venue space. Its design was to be in an L-shape, similar to the group's incoming Saranac Lake hotel on Lake Flower, which was expected to open in November.
While subject to change, Wright said the proposed design would allow most rooms to overlook the water, marina and city, while a small portion would face the nearby Wastewater Treatment Plant.
WASTEWATER PLANT
About two years ago, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said in June, the city had issued a request for proposals for the site, but some developers took issue with the area's proximity to that facility.
With the Wastewater Treatment Plant pegged for updates, the city had decided to reissue the RFP this year, he had added.
Wright said the city's waterfront site had peaked his group's interest for three reasons, one being the city's planned updates for that plant.
"That helps boost this development," he told the Press-Republican.
VENUE SPACE
Skyward also liked the site for its waterside qualities and the area's overall lack of higher-end hotels and venue space, Wright said.
"There's not much in our feasibility study in Plattsburgh for weddings and meeting space," he told city councilors. "We believe this would be a real wedding palace, basically."
Wright hoped the site would see some changes to accommodate that vision, including lessened parking spaces by the water and added green space there.
"We don't want a pick-up truck with a bass boat driving to be in the background of someone's wedding photos," he said.
TIME FRAME
Pending the requested purchase and sale agreement, as well as the timeliness of city boards, Wright thought the project could break ground in as soon as 8 to 10 months.
"It depends on how political it becomes," the mayor said at the recent council meeting. "We've been working on Prime for five years now."
That controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project was subject to an in-depth environmental review, saw multiple revisions and has appeared before city boards since early this year.
"Just to be up front about the five years — I would not," Wright responded. "I would be out. If it becomes an issue after eight months, I'm out.
"I'm not going to dump millions of dollars into it and hope that it might happen someday, but I'll take an honest run at it for six to eight months and if it goes well, then we'll get it done."
'UNLESS YOU BUILD IT'
The mayor said the city would try to create an environment in which Skyward could succeed.
"I think that we all agree it is very important to get properties on the tax rolls efficiently and quickly," Read said. "This is one of the biggest developable parcels that we have.
"I like what I hear when you say that you've got the incentive to get this done quickly, because we do too."
When talking about local waterfront development, Wright said he had heard residents respond, "Plattsburgh is not like Burlington."
"Well," he said, "it's never going to be unless you build it."
And while COVID-19 had presented concerns, Wright was confident his firm had the wherewithal to go through with this project.
"We're very excited," he said.
NO DETERMINATION
The council has yet to vote on a decision on Skyward's requested purchase and sale agreement.
If that gets approved, Wright said he would seek technical firms to turn conceptual designs into physical ones and begin the environmental review process.
