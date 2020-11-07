PLATTSBURGH — Ten days after a cyberattack, the University of Vermont Health Network was continuing work to restore its systems.
President and CEO Dr. John R. Brumsted said in a community update that, though some non-urgent procedures had been postponed and patients had been asked to hold off on scheduling appointments that can wait, the organization has made every effort to provide the care patients need.
"This is of utmost importance not only in this moment, but also to avoid the longer-term, negative impacts of delaying care — a problem we saw earlier this year due to the spread of COVID-19," he added.
"That being said, we know that the effects of the cyberattack are being felt by some patients more than others. At this moment, we are working urgently to bolster our ability to provide some cancer treatments; that includes plans to expand capacity at UVM Medical Center and to schedule treatment appointments at other hospitals."
PATIENT CARE CRITICAL
UVM Health Network was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont Department of Public Safety to investigate the attack, which appeared to be part of a larger cybercrime effort that targeted the nation's health care and public health sectors.
Brumsted said the information technology team was making significant progress, with top priority given to systems critical to patient care.
"With the help of the Vermont Army National Guard, we are working to ensure that thousands of devices are free of malware or viruses," he said.
"And we are coming up with stopgap solutions wherever possible. For example, our team was able to successfully retrieve appointment schedules for several affiliates this week, and that effort is ongoing."
EYE TOWARD SAFETY
Recovery will be steady but incremental, Brumsted said.
"We’re going about this work in the only way we can — thoroughly, deliberately and carefully, with an eye always on the safety and security of our network."
Regular updates pertaining to the network's component hospitals, including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown, are posted at uvmhealth.org/cyberattack.
