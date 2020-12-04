PLATTSBURGH — New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed that flags on state government buildings be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, in observation of the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
During the attack, more than 2,400 Americans were killed, including 40 New Yorkers.
"Seventy-nine years ago, more than 2,400 brave souls were tragically lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. We must never forget that day and how it forever altered our nation's history," Cuomo said in a statement.
"New Yorkers are eternally grateful to the men and women of our armed forces who have committed their lives to defending our nation, and as we thank them for all they do to keep us safe, we must also honor the sacrifice of those we have lost by upholding the ideals our nation was founded upon.
"While this date continues to live in infamy, it should also remind us how a galvanized nation can come together as one to fight to protect our democracy. During these times of crisis, division and adversity, let us reflect on how much we can overcome when we are united, and work together to help forge a better future for all Americans."
