MORIAH — The COVID-19 pandemic revealed to the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Parker things he's never seen in the 56 years since he was ordained.
“As you know, your churches have been closed and with that they have lost an incredible amount of income and they are not allowed to have any fundraising activities, basically,” Parker said.
CHARITY TREE
“So, I came up with an idea. I am working with a high-school youth group that are members of the churches: Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church and Moriah United Methodist Church.
“I am pastoring both of those plus Essex Community Church.
“What they're doing is asking people to write the name of a mother who they want to either honor or remember and place it with a donation in the mail slot of the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church.”
The mothers' names will be placed on a tree, which the youths have planted on the front lawn of the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church.
"And then on Mother's Day, I will read each name during the service as part of our prayer,” he said.
IN-PERSON SERVICE
The in-person service will be at 9 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 9.
"They are worshiping together,” Parker said.
"That's how I can do three churches.
"Because Moriah Methodist and Mt. Moriah worship together. We're all back in person.”
Last summer, the churches worshiped outdoors at the Crown Point Park. “Then, we moved to the back of the church,” Parker said.
“Then, we didn't do anything. We were virtual. Now, we're back in person.
“One of the advantages of having a senior citizen congregation is everyone has had their vaccination.
"This is a way that the kids are going to fundraise for the two churches.”
