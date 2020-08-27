As we work our way through the world's biggest disaster of the 21st Century so far, we are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the biggest of the 20th Century – World War II.
An interesting piece of family memorabilia turned up by a former Press-Republican editor points up how moral, dignified and honorable the United States has been, even in the worst of times.
A card carried by the editor's late relative through combat in Europe toward the end of the war directs GIs to form attitudes and behaviors consistent with our embracing of the moral high ground, even in the face of what is probably the greatest evil the world has ever seen.
As you read it, though, remember that it no longer reflects our national attitude toward Germany, which has long since become one of our valued allies:
The message was to all American soldiers in Europe from Lt. Gen. John C.H. Lee, deputy commander of the forces in the European Theater of Operations under Gen. Eisenhower:
“You and other American and Allied soldiers are steadily forcing the Germans back into their country. As a member of the greatest combat force in history, you are destroying the visible products of Nazism, but we must do more. We must also destroy its very roots.
“We Americans have a kindly feeling in our hearts for other people, for we, perhaps more than any other nation, believe in the inherent decency of man. Now you must be required to exclude a nation that once was a friend – Germany – and to bar, not just the soldier you have been fighting or the proven Nazi, but all Germans – men, women and children.
“That will be difficult, for it seems contrary to Allied ideals of fair play. But you MUST do it, for greater issues are at stake – the future peace of the world. Our object is not to persecute civilians or the conquered soldiers. Our attitude must always be fair and just. But, as we have defeated Nazi might, so must we defeat Nazi ideas.“
The card went on to give each solider “special orders for American-German relations.”
Among the directives were “never to trust Germans, collectively or individually, but to avoid acts of violence, except when required by military necessity. Be fair but firm with Germans, whether military or civilians.”
Lee further said that the orders are “restrictive, definite and necessary. For we must prove positively to the German people, individually and collectively, that Nazism has led them to the brink of destruction and has earned them our distrust and that of the world. Until they have proved themselves entitled to respect as a people and as a nation, we cannot accord them comradeship, faith or honor.
“The Germans have a lesson to learn. They must learn it well. Each of us must teach them. We can do that only by rigorous adherence to these special orders.”
May the United States always be so insistent on choosing the high road.
