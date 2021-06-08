Honor Flight back on for 2021 trips

Crowds encircle the send-off ceremony for the 28th North Country Honor Flight at the U.S. Oval on June 22, 2019. The flights begin early on a Saturday morning on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base with a rousing send off with large crowds and introductions of each veteran. North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said the ceremonies are essential to the Honor Flight experience. “If we couldn’t do that, then these veterans will have been robbed of a very big part of it that they deserve,” he said.