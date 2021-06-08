Honor Flight back on for 2021 trips

PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flight will take to the skies once again after a year of being grounded.
"Everyone is so excited. We were all like kids at Christmas last Friday," North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said.
FOUR FLIGHTS
All local Honor Flights were grounded by National Honor Flight last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last local flight was in October of 2019.
National Honor Flight gave local chapters the green light to fly again last Friday.
"It's been such a long time coming and we have a lot of people who have been waiting, and this will help us get many of them on their trips," Finnegan said.
The North Country chapter has four flights scheduled for this year.
The first trip out of Plattsburgh International Airport will be Aug. 28. There will be three more flights, each three weeks apart, scheduled for Sept. 18, Oct. 9 and Oct. 30.
"We're a little concerned about the Oct, 30 flight weatherwise, but hopefully it will be all right," Finnegan said.
Each flight will bring 15 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Viet Nam or the Cold War to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials in their honor.
The veterans will be accompanied by a guardian, which is usually a family member or close friend.
BIG CROWDS
The flights begin early on a Saturday morning on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base with a rousing send off with large crowds and introductions of each veteran.
Crowds gather once again in the evening to welcome the return flight.
Finnegan said the ceremonies will take place although there may have to be some COVID precautions undertaken.
"That's the big thing. To be able to have those crowds," he said.
"If we couldn't do that, then these veterans will have been robbed of a very big part of it that they deserve."
Finnegan said the waiting list of veterans to go on flights grew to about 200 over the past year. Unfortunately, eight have died while waiting.
"We want to get these flights in this year and hopefully do more next year so we can get our waiting list down to a more manageable number," he said.
"We will try our best to get everyone on a flight."
2022 SCHEDULE
North Country Honor Flight is hoping to offer six flights in 2022.
All veterans, guardians and staff on each flight must be vaccinated, and other COVID protocols will be followed.
"If we have to wear masks we can do that," Finnegan said.
"It's all workable."
National Honor Flight was founded in 2005, and since then it has flown 245,178 veterans to Washington from cities across the country. There were 23,045 vets that flew in 2019 alone.
North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013, and has flown 465 veterans on 31 flights.
Financially, Finnegan said North Country Honor Flight is stable enough to pay for the four flights scheduled this year, but fundraising efforts will need to pick up post-COVID in order to boost the coffers.
"We had four major fund-raising events canceled because of COVID, so hopefully we can get those back, but people have still been good about donating," he said.
Those wishing to donate or sign up for a flight can find information at www.northcountryhonorflight.org or call Finnegan at 518-569-7429.
Donations can also be sent to North Country Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2644, Plattsburgh, N.Y., 12901.
